Tributes to Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry and Queen coming to Genesee

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson perform music of their late father in the concert "A Tribute to Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Thursday, Oct. 19. Courtesy of Stone Canyon Records

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson and the band Monkey Business will perform "A Tribute to Ricky Nelson and Chuck Berry" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets to see the sons of the late Ricky Nelson are $32 to $59.

Also going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, is the rock tribute concert "Queen Machine." Hear hits "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and more at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. Tickets are $25.50 to $55.50.

Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.