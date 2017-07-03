Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago," is expected to be off the Fox-owned station's morning show for at least six weeks while recovering from open heart surgery to correct a lifelong ailment. McPherrin, 62, underwent surgery last Tuesday to replace an aortic valve and part of his aorta that had become enlarged. For full story, see robertfeder.com
updated: 7/3/2017 8:32 AM
Feder: WFLD Channel 32's McPherrin off air while recovering from open heart surgery
