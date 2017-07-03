Feder: WFLD Channel 32's McPherrin off air while recovering from open heart surgery

Breaking News Bar
 
  WFLD Channel 32's Corey McPherrin will be off the air for six weeks or more for heart surgery.

    WFLD Channel 32's Corey McPherrin will be off the air for six weeks or more for heart surgery.

 
 
 

Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago," is expected to be off the Fox-owned station's morning show for at least six weeks while recovering from open heart surgery to correct a lifelong ailment. McPherrin, 62, underwent surgery last Tuesday to replace an aortic valve and part of his aorta that had become enlarged. For full story, see robertfeder.com

