Feder: WFLD Channel 32's McPherrin off air while recovering from open heart surgery

Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago," is expected to be off the Fox-owned station's morning show for at least six weeks while recovering from open heart surgery to correct a lifelong ailment. McPherrin, 62, underwent surgery last Tuesday to replace an aortic valve and part of his aorta that had become enlarged. For full story, see robertfeder.com