Follow these pet boating safety tips

Make sure your pet has access to shade on a boat and plenty of water. With high temperatures, dogs are more prone to heatstroke. Thinkstock photo

Boating season is under way and some people want to bring their favorite canine along for the ride.

Before allowing your dog to jump onboard, boaters should take a look through the safety tips below from Trupanion on-staff veterinarian Sarah Nold to keep your pets safe and sound.

Do a test run: Your dog should get acclimated to any boat before heading out on the water. Allowing them to get their bearings while docked will reduce any distress caused by from not being firmly planted on solid ground. Consider keep your dog's first boat outing short so they can adjust to the ship's movement. It's also the time for you to evaluate whether they are prone to seasickness. If seasickness becomes severe, ask your veterinarian about possible medication for future outings.

Invest in a life jacket: Not all dogs are strong swimmers, so it's important to have a life jacket as a safety precaution, especially when there are rough weather conditions or currents. If something were to happen, many life jackets have a handle so you can easily lift and pull them out as need be.

Don't forget about basic needs: If you plan to be out on the water for an extended period of time, make sure you pack all the basic needs for your pet as well as yourself. A few things to remember: puppy pads for bathroom breaks, familiar toys, treats/food, a water bowl, health records in case of an emergency, especially if your trip exceeds a day.

Heat hazard: Make sure your pet has access to shade on the boat and plenty of water. With the high temperatures during the summer, dogs are more prone to heatstroke and will need to stay hydrated. Be sure to keep an eye on your pet for signs.

Check local laws: While there are no national legal restrictions or requirements pertaining to having animals on your boat, double-check local laws, since regulations can vary.