posted: 7/1/2017 7:24 AM

Canceled Netflix series 'Sense8' to return for 2-hour finale

  The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8," featuring Tina Desai and Max Riemalt among others, is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode.

    The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8," featuring Tina Desai and Max Riemalt among others, is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode.
LOS ANGELES -- The fans have spoken, and the canceled Netflix series "Sense8" is coming back next year for a two-hour final episode.

Netflix and show co-creator Lana Wachowski said Thursday that fan clamor inspired the show's return. Netflix had announced earlier this month that "Sense8" was not renewed for a third season.

The series features global settings and an international cast exploring their mysterious mental link.

Wachowski said in a Facebook post that the "passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up" in support of the show ultimately helped resurrect it.

A Netflix representative confirmed the Facebook post and released a statement Thursday saying, "We decided to give 'Sense8' fans the ending they totally deserve."

