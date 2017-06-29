Stephen King, son Owen coming to Naperville for new book 'Sleeping Beauties'

Best-selling author Stephen King and his son, novelist Owen King, will appear together in Naperville this fall to talk about their new book, "Sleeping Beauties."

The authors will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at North Central College's Residence Hall/Recreation Center, 440 S. Brainard St., in an appearance sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, North Central and Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at Kingsandersons.brownpapertickets.com.

The tickets are $40 and include one copy of "Sleeping Beauties," which ticketholders will receive at the door. The event will include a presentation and Q&A.

There will be no live book signing or photo line, but the publisher has provided a limited number of pre-autographed copies that will be distributed at random.

The question and answer portion of the event will rely on audience-submitted questions. To offer a question, email it to ginny@andersonsbookshop.com.

The book is set in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women's prison.

Something happens in the town when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place.

One woman, the mysterious Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease and the question becomes: is she a medical anomaly to be studied or a demon who must be slain?

Stephen King has published more than 50 books and become one of the world's most successful writers. He is the recipient of the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to the American Letters and the 2014 National Medal of Arts.

Owen King is the author of the novel "Double Feature" and co-author of the graphic novel "Intro to Alien Invasion."