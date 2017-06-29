Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 6/29/2017 7:27 AM

Feder: Spanish language paper Hoy being converted to a weekly

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
 
 

Hoy, the Spanish-language paper that began as a daily and later shrank to three days a week, will appear in print only once a week -- on Fridays, Robert Feder reports. The companion publication Fin de Semana, which covers entertainment, shopping and fashion, continues on weekends. Hoy's parent company, tronc, also this year reduced the frequency of RedEye, the free daily tabloid for young adult commuters, into a weekly dining and entertainment guide distributed on Thursdays. And, Frank Whittaker, longtime news boss of Chicago's NBC-owned station, has been chosen to lead the state's alliance of television and radio broadcasters. For full reports, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account