Hoy, the Spanish-language paper that began as a daily and later shrank to three days a week, will appear in print only once a week -- on Fridays, Robert Feder reports. The companion publication Fin de Semana, which covers entertainment, shopping and fashion, continues on weekends. Hoy's parent company, tronc, also this year reduced the frequency of RedEye, the free daily tabloid for young adult commuters, into a weekly dining and entertainment guide distributed on Thursdays. And, Frank Whittaker, longtime news boss of Chicago's NBC-owned station, has been chosen to lead the state's alliance of television and radio broadcasters. For full reports, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/29/2017 7:27 AM
Feder: Spanish language paper Hoy being converted to a weekly
