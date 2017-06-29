Veteran Chicago news anchor Rob Stafford, who's been on leave from WMAQ-Channel 5 since March while battling a rare blood disease, said he hopes to return to the NBC-owned station at the end of August. In a message posted on his Facebook page Thursday, Stafford thanked well-wishers for their "support and prayers" during his ordeal. "My friends at NBC have had my back every step of the way," he wrote. See full the story at robertfeder.com
Ailing Channel 5 anchor Stafford hopes to return to air in August
