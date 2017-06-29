Breaking News Bar
 
Ailing Channel 5 anchor Stafford hopes to return to air in August

  • Channel 5 anchor Rob Stafford, battling a rare blood disease, hopes to return to the air in August.

Veteran Chicago news anchor Rob Stafford, who's been on leave from WMAQ-Channel 5 since March while battling a rare blood disease, said he hopes to return to the NBC-owned station at the end of August. In a message posted on his Facebook page Thursday, Stafford thanked well-wishers for their "support and prayers" during his ordeal. "My friends at NBC have had my back every step of the way," he wrote. See full the story at robertfeder.com

