Ailing Channel 5 anchor Stafford hopes to return to air in August

Veteran Chicago news anchor Rob Stafford, who's been on leave from WMAQ-Channel 5 since March while battling a rare blood disease, said he hopes to return to the NBC-owned station at the end of August. In a message posted on his Facebook page Thursday, Stafford thanked well-wishers for their "support and prayers" during his ordeal. "My friends at NBC have had my back every step of the way," he wrote. See full the story at robertfeder.com