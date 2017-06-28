Fairs & festivals: Eyes to the Skies, Ribfest, fireworks and more

This weekend

Eyes to the Skies Festival: Balloon launches at 5:30 a.m., fest is open until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 30-July 2, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Early morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides and balloon glows in the evening. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. each day. Music on two stages: Friday includes West Side Winders, Junkyard Groove and Reverend Horton Heat; Saturday includes Fortunate Sons, Infinity, Joe Moss Band and Foghat; Sunday includes Kashmir, Rob Morrow Band, Rod Tuff Curls and the Bench Press and Cassadee Pope. Carnival, kids' area, crafts, food court and more. $10. eyestotheskies.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Fest: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, June 30-July 3, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in the tent in the Metra north commuter lot in downtown Barrington. The Brat Tent will sell food and drinks and host live music. Parade at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks after dusk Tuesday, July 4. Free. barrington-il.gov.

38th Annual Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Music includes 7th Heaven and Hi Infidelity Friday, Modern Day Romeos Saturday, American English and Bella Cain on Sunday and more. Carnival rides, "Taste By the Lake," beer/wine/tropical drinks garden, children's events, Baggo tournament and historic mansion tours. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks on the lake at dusk Sunday. $5; $2 for seniors 65 and older; free for kids 12 and younger and active military with valid ID. lakesideartspark.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Mundelein Community Days fest celebrates the holiday with a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, June 30; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2; and noon to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3. Most events at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Music includes Classical Blast and Second Hand Soul Friday, Achilles and Lava Rock Saturday, Brass From the Past and HiFi Superstar Sunday, and Gina Gonzalez and The Wingmen and Mason Rivers Monday. Carnival, food booths, eating competitions, bags tournament, games, bingo, kids' crafts, a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday and more. Most events are free. mundelein.org/mcd/events-posts.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, July 2016 Sydney Griffith of Naperville rides a mechanical bull during last year's Ribfest in Naperville.

Naperville Exchange Club Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday, June 30-July 3, at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville. Music includes Colt Ford at 6 p.m. and Toby Keith at 8 p.m. on the main stage Friday; The Romantics at 4 p.m., A Flock of Seagulls at 6 p.m. and The B-52s at 8 p.m. on the main stage Saturday; Collective Soul at 6 p.m. and Shinedown at 8 p.m. on the main stage Sunday; and Better Than Ezra at 4 p.m., The Wallflowers at 6 p.m. and Tres Moustache at 8 p.m. on the main stage Monday. Food includes barbecue ribs, pulled pork, barbecue chicken and more, beer tents, free family fun area for kids 11 and younger and other activities and entertainment. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday; free admission after 7:30 p.m. Fest raises money to combat child abuse and domestic violence. $6 to $150 VIP. $15 carnival bracelet for unlimited rides from noon to 3 p.m. ribfest.net.

Take a spin at the carnival at the annual Palatine Hometown Fest this weekend. - Daily Herald file photo

Palatine Hometown Fest: 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 30; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 1; noon to midnight Sunday, July 2; noon to midnight Monday, July 3; and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Palatine Jaycees host the fest, which is Palatine's Fourth of July celebration. Music includes Wall of Denial at 7:30 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 10 p.m. Saturday, Serendipity at 5:30 p.m. and Mike and Joe at 8 p.m. Sunday, and Jake Dodds at 7:30 p.m. and Bucket #6 at 10 p.m. Monday. Entertainment, food vendors, parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, carnival, business expo and craft fair, Family Day and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Free. palatinejaycees.org.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Weekly classic car show with music, food and more. This week's theme is Chevy, but cars of all types will be displayed. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Arlington Heights Frontier Days: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 30; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2; 5:30 p.m. to midnight Monday, July 3; and noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Music includes Jefferson Starship at 8 p.m. Friday, Gin Blossoms at 8 p.m. Saturday, Rick Springfield at 8 p.m. Sunday, Hoobastank at 8 p.m. Monday and American English at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Carnival rides, arts and crafts marketplace, food, beer, wine, bingo, family activities, pony rides, petting zoo, 3v3 soccer Saturday and Sunday, Citizens with Disabilities Day Saturday, Stampede Run 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday and more. Free. (847) 577-8572 or frontierdays.org.

79th Annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 30; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2; 6 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3; and 1 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Music from Exit 147 and Keith Semple Friday, Classical Blast and The Chicago Experience Saturday, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Infinity Sunday, Serendipity and 7th Heaven Monday, and R-Gang and Jay Goeppner & Backdated Tuesday. Carnival, live entertainment, a car show, food, a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. mplions.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 30; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Music includes ARRA at 7:30 p.m. and Infinity at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Generation at 5:30 p.m., Brock and Abrams at 7:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Voyage at 4:30 p.m., The Gingers at 6:30 p.m. and 7th Heaven playing two shows at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fourth of July parade "Celebrating Everyday Heroes" begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Hassell Road. Live entertainment, carnival, food and drinks, craft fair, kids' games and more. Free admission and parking. hoffmanestates.org or northwestfourthfest.com.

Cary Summer Celebration: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Live music by Dick Diamond & the Dusters from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Free. Parking $5 on the grass, $10 on the pavement. Food and beverages available for purchase on-site. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Friday Night Concert Series: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik/Shadows of Knight perform. Food and beverage tents. Free. (847) 430-4338 or mbparkatrosemont.com.

American Music Festival: Friday through Monday, June 30-July 3, at Fitzgerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Performance hours vary. Fifty bands perform on three stages, plus food and more. $40 daily; four-day pass costs $120. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Wheeling Run N Rock the Runway: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road, Wheeling. Run the Runway 5K and 1 Mile Walk starts at 8 a.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the fest. Music from Gone Country at 6 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 8:15 p.m. Food trucks, kids' activities, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free admission to the festival; see website for race registration, which is $45. www.rocknruntherunway.com/.

Seventh Annual Chicago Botanic Garden Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See the works of 95 artists. All artwork has a botanic theme, use or material. Free admission; $25-$30 parking. amdurproductions.com.

Palatine Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Steps off from Wood and Cedar streets. Parade travels south on Cedar to Slade Street, east to Brockway, north to Wood and east on Wood to Community Park. Free. palatinejaycees.org.

Picnic in the Park and Cardboard Boat Regatta: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Food truck picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cardboard Boat Regatta at noon. Free. (630) 858-2462 or glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Celebration: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2; and noon to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, at Apple Orchard Park, near South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. Music includes Modern Day Romeos at 8 p.m. Friday, Bad Medicine at 6 p.m. and Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Billy Elton at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Sunday, American English at 8:30 p.m. Monday, and Semple at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Carnival, food and beer tent, bingo, kids' activities, a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday starting at Oak Avenue, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and more. (630) 837-0800 or bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Celebrate Fox Lake: 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Parade starts at 2 p.m. at Grant High School. Events following the parade include entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring Wild Daisy, kids' activities, food, a beer tent and fireworks at dusk. Free. foxlake.org.

Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. The 20th annual picnic and fireworks features food vendors, beer and wine, children's rides and activities, games, business booths, music from Mike & Joe from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Parking at Grayslake Middle School and Central High School. Free. (847) 223-7529 or glpd.com.

Geneva Fireworks: Fireworks begin following the Kane County Cougars baseball team's home games against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. For game and ticket info, see kccougars.com.

Elgin Fourth of July Celebration: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave. In partnership with the Grand Victoria Casino. See grandvictoriacasino.com for details.

Waukegan American Independence and Centennial Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road. Parade starts at North Elementary School and travels down Sheridan to Bowen Park. Fest features entertainment, food, kids' activities and more. waukeganparks.org.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Starts at city hall, then proceeds to Woodstock Street, turns south on Dole Avenue and ends at Main Beach. clchamber.com.

Mundelein Community Days Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Forms at the Metra station, 205 N. Archer Ave., and runs to Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St. Free. mundelein.org/mcd.

Good Vibes Music Fest: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Dru Hill performs. $49-$165. riveredgeaurora.com.

Crystal Lake Fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 2, at Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake. $3 admission starting at 2:30 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, July 9. (815) 459-0680 or crystallakeparks.org.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee features three nights of fireworks during its July 4th Fest. - Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Gurnee Fireworks at Six Flags: 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, July 2-4, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Fireworks are part of the park's July Fourth Fest. For park admission fees, see sixflags.com.

Next week

Arlington International Racing, Entertainment and Fireworks: Gates open at 2 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Full day of racing, with fireworks at dusk. Folk Yeah performs from 4:15 to 9 p.m. $4-$22. arlingtonpark.com.

Lincolnshire Fourth of July Celebration: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive. Monday includes children's concerts, rides, classic cars, music and food for purchase. Tuesday includes pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., 5K race at 8 a.m., parade at 11 a.m., cardboard boat regatta at 2:30 p.m., rides and attractions, entertainment and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. lincolnshirecommunity.org/ or village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Taste of Oak Brook: 4 p.m. to dusk Monday, July 3, at the Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road. Entertainment, children's activities, petting zoo, bounce house, samplings from area restaurants, the beverage tent features beer, wine and soft drinks, and fireworks at dusk. Free; parking is $10. Some activities require fees. (630) 368-5000.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Food vendors, business expo, carnival rides and fireworks at dusk. Parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Main Street. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Fifty Golden Years Warrenville Celebration: 5 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Cerny Park, River Road and Forestview Drive, Warrenville. Kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, with the "Fifty Golden Years" parade downtown. On the Main Stage: The New Odyssey performs Monday and Braze, Centerfold, Double Identity and Hi Infidelity perform Tuesday. Concessions, water fights, kids' activities, bingo and more. Tuesday events: Firecracker 5K run at 8 a.m., children's parade at noon and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Roselle Fireworks and Party in the Park: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Modern Day Romeos perform at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Party in the Park is sponsored by Mission Church. Free. roselle.il.us.

Schaumburg Boomers Fireworks: Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. baseball games on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, at Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. To buy tickets, see boomersbaseball.com.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. Live music from Second Time Around prior to the fireworks. Food vendors will be available. Parking at Community Park, St. Matthews School & Church and Quentin Bible School. Free. vhw.org.

Deerfield Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, in Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St., Deerfield. Park opens at 5 p.m. Food available from 5 to 10 p.m. Entertainment by Energy News: Productions starts at 6 p.m. deerfield.il.us.

Mundelein Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3. Best viewing areas include the Metra station, village hall plaza and the Community Days festival grounds. Free. mundelein.org/mcd.

Wauconda Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Monday, July 3, at Cook Memorial Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Free. waucondaparks.org.

North Aurora Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, along the Fox River. Rain date is Tuesday, July 4. northaurora.org.

Great Lakes Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, at Ross Field at the Great Lakes Naval Station, 601 D St., Gate 3, Great Lakes. Free. mwrgl.com.

Great Western Freedom 4: 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Also, Kids Dash for kids up to age 12. Registration for the Dash is on the day of the event with a suggested donation of $5 per child. Runners $35 on Tuesday; walkers $25. Register at signmeup.com.

Elmhurst 4 on the 4th Race: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Prospect Avenue, next to Wilder Park, Elmhurst. Four-mile run. 1K race for kids 12 and younger. $10-$35. epd.org.

Antioch Fourth of July: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch. 5K Run for Freedom & Fun Walk at 8 a.m. Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. from Antioch Community High School and proceeds to Poplar Avenue. Family Fun Fair at noon at Williams Park. Baggo tournament at 3:30 p.m. in the park. Food/drink vendors will be open all day. Live music starting at 3 p.m.; Libido Funk Circus performs before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Fourth of July in Glen Ellyn: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Starts with the Freedom Four four-mile run at the Glenbard West Football Field. Glen Ellyn 4th of July parade at noon starts on Ellyn Avenue, goes west on Crescent Boulevard, north on Main Street, east on Linden Avenue to Lake Ellyn Park, where events, including moon walks, an inflatable obstacle course, penny carnival games, music, dancing and face painting, take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. $3 wristband for afternoon festivities. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby at 9 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m., food, entertainment, games and pie-eating contest. Fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m. (donations requested); fireworks at 9:15 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from Slade and Douglas, ending at Douglas and Highland, Elgin. Parade, with the theme "Prehistoric Creatures," is co-sponsored by the city and the Downtown Neighborhood Association. "All-American Pooch Parade" happens at 8:30 a.m. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Hoffman Estates Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Hassell Road. hoffmanestates.org or northwestfourthfest.com.

Prospect Heights Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, starting from the Metra parking lot at Wolf and Camp McDonald Road. The route ends at the Hebron Presbyterian Church, 511 N. Schoenbeck Road. Church hosts a hot lunch after the parade. Free. (847) 398-6070 or prospect-heights.org.

Vernon Hills July 4th: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Parade steps off at 9 a.m. at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive. Route goes south to Sullivan Drive, then west to Aspen, ending at Hawthorn South Elementary School. Live music at Century Park from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks. Free. vernonhills.org.

Arlington Heights Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. This year's parade, with the theme "Reading, Passport to the World," steps off from Dunton and Oakton, travels south on Dunton to Miner Street and east to Recreation Park. Free. frontierdays.org.

Aurora Independence Day parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Proceeds east on Benton Street, north on Broadway, west on Galena Boulevard, south on Stolp Avenue, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. Reviewing stand will be in front of the Paramount Theatre. Theme is "Party on Aurora" in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Wayne's World." aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Parade steps off at Barrington High School and heads east down Main Street to Wool Street. Theme is "Celebrating America's Superheroes." barringtonparade.com.

Bensenville Libertyfest and Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson, Bensenville. Parade at 10 a.m. from Town Center, 12 S. Center St., heads east on Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street, ending at the Redmond Recreational Complex. Free public skate and swim from noon to 4 p.m. at 546 John St. Food, beer, games and activities at Redmond. Music starts at 4:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream July 4th parade, concert and fireworks: Parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Heads down Lies Road from County Farm Road to Fountain Drive. Billy Croft & Five Alarm perform at 7 p.m. at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Food and drinks available for purchase after 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Free. (630) 665-7050 or carolstream.org.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, on Oakton and Center streets, Des Plaines. Parade heads north on Center to Prairie Avenue, east on Prairie and ends at Pearson. Review stand is at Thacker and Center streets. Theme is "Our Heritage, Our Future." Free. desplaines.org.

Hawthorn Woods 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Village of Hawthorn Woods, 2 Lagoon Drive. Celebrate with a march through town ending with a flag-raising ceremony. Parade starts at Falkirk and Carlisle, continues down Lagoon Drive, and ends at Village Hall. Free. vhw.org.

Lake Zurich Fourth of July Celebration: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. Park and beach open at 10 a.m. Taste of Summer and beer tent opens at 11 a.m. Kids' games, inflatable and carnival rides from 1 to 6 p.m. Music from Cowboy Jukebox at 1:30 p.m., Focal Point at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. lakezurich.org/464/4th-of-July-Celebration.

South Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Steps off from West Spring Street and Wedgewood Drive. Features marching bands, dancers, veterans, police, fire and local organizations. Grand marshal is Operation Warrior Wishes. southelgin.com.

Island Lake Fourth of July celebration: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Proceeds from Main Street to School Street, right on Spencer, left on Burlington in downtown Lisle. Free. eyestotheskies.org.

Red, White and Blue Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Trolley fares are $2. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. Parade route is Central Road to Owl Drive to Kirchoff Road. Free. cityrm.org.

Villa Park Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4. Parade proceeds from Central to Harvard, south to Madison, east to Summit, north to Park, west to Ardmore. Free. (630) 834-8191.

Downers Grove Fourth of July Parade: 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Main and Grant streets. Parade proceeds south to Warren Avenue. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Bartlett Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Begins at Bartlett Road and Railroad Avenue and heads to Stearns Road. Free. (630) 837-0800 or bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Mount Prospect Celebrates 100: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue. Centennial parade starts at Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue. Free. mountprospect100.com.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. Food for purchase. $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main), the Ace Hardware parking lot and the Wilson Business Center on West Wilson Street. bataviafireworks.org.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Concert, food, family activities and fireworks at 9:40 p.m. For ticket information, call (847) 234-6700 or see friendslfpr.org.

Aurora Independence Day Fireworks: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora. At RiverEdge Park, the American Legion Band plays from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. and the Fox Valley Orchestra performs from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. Viewing also at McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street, where there will be food vendors, inflatables and music from Pawnshop Horns. Free park-and-ride shuttle service from 6 to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Free. aurora-il.org.

Libertyville Fireworks: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street. Libertyville Village Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk. Free. (847) 362-2430 or libertyville.com.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 6 p.m. to dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Final Say performs at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk off Boy Scout Island. Free; parking is limited. Best viewing is at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Concert and Fireworks: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Rotary Village Green. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band performs followed by fireworks at dusk. Viewing options include the village green and Willow Stream Park. Free. bgrotary.org.

Rosemont Rockin' in the Park and fireworks: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Heartache Tonight concert at 7 p.m. Fireworks follow. Free. rosemont.com.

Oakbrook Terrace Concert and Fireworks: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Terrace View Park, Route 83 and 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace. Concert by Together at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. (630) 941-8300.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. The New Philharmonic presents a patriotic concert at 8 p.m. Concert is presented by the McAninch Arts Center and is sponsored by College of DuPage. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Fireworks: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Community Center parking lot, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Antioch Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Williams Park, 741 Main St., Antioch. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Chicago Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.com.

Downers Grove/Woodridge Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lemont Road and 75th Street. Free. events.downers.us.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. huntley.il.us.

Lincolnshire Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive. Free. village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Streamwood Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. Free. (630) 736-3800, ext. 3, or streamwood.org.

Itasca Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, Thorndale Avenue and Route 53, Itasca. Live music begins at 7 p.m. $25. itasca.com.

Taste of Chicago: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 5-7, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, in Grant Park, at Jackson and Columbus, Chicago. Food, concerts and more. Free admission; charge for food tickets and concerts. cityofchicago.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 6, at Dean Avenue, at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, across from the Metra train station, Highland Park. Food trucks; live music in Jens Jensen Park; beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. Free. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 6-7; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Barbecue, music, vendors, kids' games, car show on Saturday, and community rib cook-off on Sunday. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for active military with ID and kids 12 and younger (accompanied by an adult). (847) 742-3378 or lithribfest.com.

Sample a variety of fare at West Chicago's Railroad Days July 6-10. - Daily Herald file photo

West Chicago Railroad Days: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 6; 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 2:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave. Main stage entertainment features regional and local talent, plus a carnival and food. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ingleton and National. Free. westerndupagechamber.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food, live music, car and motorcycle show, historical museum craft fair until 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Kane County Courthouse parking lot, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Antique, custom, muscle and sports cars, food, music and more. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries also stay open late, with some evening entertainment. Free. genevachamber.com.

Rods and custom cars will be on display at the Barrington Cruise Night Thursday, July 6, in downtown Barrington. -

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in the Harris Bank parking lot, Cook and Station streets, Barrington. This week features rod and custom cars. Free. (847) 304-3400 or enjoybarrington.com.

Rosemont Rockin' in the Park: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Kashmir performs. Free. rosemont.com.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Dr. Feelgood and the '80s Babies perform. Food for purchase and more. algonquin.org.