Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 6/28/2017 5:22 PM

Boz Scaggs, Peter Yarrow to headline at Arcada Theatre

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Boz Scaggs headlines on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Arcada Theatre.

    Boz Scaggs headlines on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Arcada Theatre.
    Courtesy of the Arcada Theatre

  • play this video Boz Scaggs performs

    Video: Boz Scaggs performs

 
Daily Herald report

Boz Scaggs and folk legend Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary) are among the headliners in five newly announced shows at the Arcada Theatre.

New shows are:

• Rusted Root and Nicholas David from TV's "The Voice," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Tickets $25-$45.

• The Smithereens, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets $29-$69.

• Boz Scaggs, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Tickets $69-$125.

• Lonesome Traveler Folk Music Festival with Peter Yarrow, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets $39-$79.

• The Ides of March Christmas Show featuring Jim Peterik, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $39-$59.

Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday, June 29. Call (630) 962-7000, or go to arcadalive.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account