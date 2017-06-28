Boz Scaggs, Peter Yarrow to headline at Arcada Theatre

Boz Scaggs headlines on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Arcada Theatre. Courtesy of the Arcada Theatre

Boz Scaggs and folk legend Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary) are among the headliners in five newly announced shows at the Arcada Theatre.

New shows are:

• Rusted Root and Nicholas David from TV's "The Voice," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Tickets $25-$45.

• The Smithereens, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets $29-$69.

• Boz Scaggs, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. Tickets $69-$125.

• Lonesome Traveler Folk Music Festival with Peter Yarrow, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets $39-$79.

• The Ides of March Christmas Show featuring Jim Peterik, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $39-$59.

Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday, June 29. Call (630) 962-7000, or go to arcadalive.com.