50-plus places to catch fireworks in the suburbs

The evening skies will be filled with color this week as towns celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks displays.

Fireworks will light up suburban skies in the coming days in honor of Independence Day. Here is our guide to local fireworks shows:

Antioch

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Williams Park, 741 Main St. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Aurora

9:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St. Free. aurora-il.org.

Arlington Heights

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. Admission for all-day racing and entertainment is $4-$22. arlingtonpark.com.

Barrington

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. Free. barrington.il.gov.

Bartlett

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Apple Orchard Park, near South Bartlett and Stearns roads. Free. (630) 837-0800 or bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Batavia

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Viewing options include Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. Free. vbg.org/189/Fireworks-Displays.

Carol Stream

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Free. carolstream.org.

Cary

Dusk Friday, June 30, at the Cary Summer Celebration in Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road. Free. Parking is $5 on the grass, $10 on the pavement. (847) 639-6100 or carypark.com.

Chicago

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.com.

Crystal Lake

Dusk Sunday, July 2, at Main Beach, 300 Lake Shore Drive. $3. crystallakeparks.org.

Deerfield

9:15 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St. Free. deerfield.il.us.

Downers Grove/Woodridge

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lemont Road and 75th Street, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us.

Elgin

9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Elk Grove Village

Concert featuring The Guess Who, Mitch Ryder, Orleans and Ambrosia at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks following, Tuesday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. Free. elkgrove.org/visitors/special-events/fourth-of-july-fireworks.

Fox Lake

Dusk Saturday, July 1, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Free. foxlake.org.

Fox River Grove

Dusk Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane. Free. (847) 639-3170 or foxrivergrove-il.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by John Starks | Staff Photographer Fireworks will follow the Kane County Cougars' games against the Peoria Chiefs Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.

Fireworks follow the Kane County Cougars baseball team's home games against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane. For game and ticket information, visit kccougars.com.

Glen Ellyn

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Free-$3. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Grayslake

Dusk Saturday, July 1, at Grayslake Family Picnic and Fireworks, Central Park, 250 Library Lane. Free. (847) 223-7529 or glpd.com.

Fireworks will explode over the Great Lakes Naval Station Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4. - Courtesy of Naval Station Great Lakes

9:45 p.m. Monday, July 3, and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Ross Field at Great Lakes Naval Station, 601 D St., Gate 3. Free. mwrgl.com.

Gurnee

10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, July 2-4, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway. Fireworks are part of the park's July Fourth Fest. For park admission fees, see sixflags.com.

Hawthorn Woods

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. Free. vhw.org.

Highland Park

Float & Watch Fireworks event from 8:15 to 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hidden Creek AquaPark, 1220 Fredrickson Place. $5. (847) 433-3170 or pdhp.org.

Hoffman Estates

Dusk Friday, July 2, at Northwest Fourth-Fest at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Free. hoffmanestates.org or northwestfourthfest.com.

Huntley

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Free. huntley.il.us.

Island Lake

Dusk Saturday, July 8, at Island Lake Lakefest. Viewing at Watertower Park and Eastway Park. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Itasca

9:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes, Thorndale Avenue and Route 53. Free admission; parking is $25 per car. itasca.com.

Lake Forest

9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks, Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road. $15-$20 fest admission; free for kids younger than 5. (847) 234-6700 or friendslfpr.org.

Lake Zurich

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. $2-$7. lakezurich.org.

Libertyville

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street. Free. (847) 362-2430 or libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive. Free. village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lisle

9:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 30-July 2, at Eyes to the Skies Festival at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St. $10. eyestotheskies.org.

Lombard

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, Madison Street and Ahrens Avenue. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Mount Prospect

Dusk Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4, at the 79th Annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Free. mplions.org.

Mundelein

Dusk Monday, July 3. Best viewing areas include the Metra station, village hall plaza and the Community Days festival grounds. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville

9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the Naperville Exchange Club Ribfest at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St. Admission fees vary; see ribfest.net.

North Aurora

9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, along the Fox River. Rain date is Tuesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Oak Brook

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Taste of Oak Brook, Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road. Free. On-site parking is $10 (while space is available). oak-brook.org.

Oakbrook Terrace

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Terrace View Park, Route 83 and 22nd Street. Free. (630) 941-8300.

- Daily Herald file photo by Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Fireworks will light the skies at dusk Monday, July 3, at the Palatine Hometown Fest.

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Palatine Hometown Fest at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road. Free. palatinejaycees.org.

Rolling Meadows

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Community Center parking lot, 3705 Pheasant Drive. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Roselle

9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Free. roselle.il.us.

Rosemont

Fireworks follow the Heartache Tonight concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Rockin' in the Park at MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place. Free. rosemont.com.

Round Lake Beach

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. Free. (847) 546-8558 or rlapd.org.

Schaumburg

Fireworks follow the 6:30 p.m. baseball games on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, at Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. To buy tickets, see boomersbaseball.com.

Sleepy Hollow showcases its Fourth of July fireworks Tuesday, July 4, in Sabatino Park. - Daily Herald file photo

9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Parking opens at 7 p.m.; donations requested. sleepyhollowil.org.

St. Charles

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Free; parking is limited. stcparks.org.

Streamwood

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. Free. (630) 736-3800, ext. 3, or streamwood.org.

Vernon Hills

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway. Free. (847) 367-3700 or vernonhills.org.

Westmont

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Free. westmontparks.org.

Warrenville

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Cerny Park, River Road and Forest View Drive. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda

Dusk Monday, July 3, at Cook Memorial Park, 600 N. Main St. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Wheaton

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Wheeling

Dusk Saturday, July 1, at Wheeling Rock N Run the Runway fest, Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road. Free. www.rocknruntherunway.com/.

Woodstock

Dusk Tuesday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock. Parking is $8. woodstockil.gov.