Vote for your fan favorite in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Online voting is underway to help choose the Fan Favorite for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

Videos of the 20 acts that competed Sunday at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg have been posted online at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent, and fans can vote for their favorite through noon Friday.

Fan Favorite voting is crucial because the act with the most votes is guaranteed to advance to the top 15 round of competition. Plus, the act with the most cumulative votes from three rounds of online voting will win an entertainment package with gift cards from local restaurants, theaters and attractions valued at more than $500.

The ultimate grand prize of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is the "STARter Kit." It's valued at about $5,000 and includes an opportunity to open for a national headlining act at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, career mentoring by Onesti Entertainment and professional video and still photo shoots of a live performance.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.