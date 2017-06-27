Sound check: Chili Peppers, Dead rock Chicago this weekend

The Red Hot Chili Peppers spend two nights at Chicago's United Center, Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

Chili Peppers in Chicago

It took nearly nine years for California's Red Hot Chili Peppers to achieve the national success of the 1991 album "Blood Sugar Sex Magik," but once the fans got a taste of "Under the Bridge" and "Give It Away," it was clear the band wasn't going away. Sink your teeth into the Chili Peppers' funk rock when they play two nights in Chicago this weekend. As an added perk, every online ticket purchase comes with a copy of the new album, "The Getaway;" see the website for details. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $99. unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1

The rockin' Dead

Dead & Company straddles two musical generations: members from the original Grateful Dead -- Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann -- teaming up with members from other musical projects -- John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. The band brings the catalog of Dead tunes to Wrigley Field for two nights of concerts this weekend. Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison, Chicago. Tickets for Friday start at $54; remaining tickets for Saturday are $80. Visit deadandcompany.com for more information. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1

Showoff's 'Story'

Work is done on pop-punk band Showoff's long-awaited new album, "Midwest Side Story." Showoff, which originated in Villa Park back in the late 1990s, has been building up steam again lately, with more shows this summer and an album release party Friday, June 30, joined by Avenues, The Run Around and Take the Reins. The band -- now Chris Messer, Dave Hyde, Dan Castady, George Castady and Darren Vorel -- is also offering a limited run of special edition CDs with artwork by Vorel himself at the show, so get one before they sell out. BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com. 9 p.m. Friday, June 30

Skyline series at BaseCamp

BaseCamp Pub hosts the fourth of its Skyline Music Concert Series, this month featuring stripped-down acoustic performances from local musicians Laura Glyda, Johnny Perona, Dina Bach and Kevin Smith. At 11 p.m., catch a full band performance by Aaron Williams and Michael C. Hayes, also featuring James Scott and Matthew Nanke. BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $6. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com. 9 p.m. Friday, June 30

Third Eye Blind plays the Huntington Band Pavilion on Northerly Island in Chicago Thursday, July 6. -

Third Eye Blind's breakout hit "Semi-Charmed Life" was a staple on the soundtrack of summer '97. Twenty years later, that song still has the same power to get people moving. Relive some memories of that and other hits when the band's current incarnation plays on Northerly Island along the shore of Lake Michigan. Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $22.50 plus fees. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6

Fest roundup

Here's where you can find some great music on festival stages:

• Lisle's Eyes to the Skies: June 30-July 2 at Community Park, 1825 Short Street, Lisle, eyestotheskies.org

• Naperville's Ribfest: June 30-July 3 at Knoch Park on West Street, Naperville; ribfest.net

• Frontier Days: June 30-July 4 at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights, frontierdays.org

• Northwest Fourth-Fest: Friday, June 30-July 4 at Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, northwestfourthfest.com

• American Music Festival: June 30-July 3 at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

• Windy City Ribfest: June 30-July 2 at 4700 N. Broadway, Chicago, cityofchicago.org

• Taste of Chicago: July 5-9 at Grant Park, Jackson and Columbus avenues, Chicago, cityofchicago.org

Shuffled tracks

A few songs you should feed your ears:

• "To Whom It May Concern," by Waxed Wings, a solo project of The Linden Method's Alex Wight (waxedwings.bandcamp.com)

• "Never Alone," by Owens Room, off their recently released EP "Owens Room" (available on iTunes, Spotify)

• "The Life of Living With Regret," the title track from El Famous' new album

• "Africa," by Toto. You know it. You love it. Listen to it again. Don't judge me.

Wayside Story celebrates a new split-EP with a show Thursday, July 6, at Cubby Bear. -

• Motor City Mayhem -- Dead by Friday (EP release show) with American Arson, Man Eating Lion, Action Boy, Jayleigh, Neon Signal: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Cracken Cakes, 38594 N. Sheridan Road, Beach Park. $5 suggested donation. (847) 603-4966 or crackencakes.com.

• Eyes to the Skies after party and Save-A-Vet benefit featuring Bobby de Maria: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5 suggested donation. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Dennis Caravello Band, Nothing Personal Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell, third floor, Arlington Heights. (224) 735-2450 or arlingtonalehouse.com.

• The Throwbacks: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Ballydoyle's, 28 W. New York St., Aurora. Free. (630) 844-0400 or ballydoylepub.com.

• Boy Band Review, The Hot Sauce Committee: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• The Weekend Classic, Cup Check, Welcome Home, InsideOut, Short Handed, Everyone Says, The Freedom Paradox: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• 311, New Politics, The Skints: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29-$67. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• Afterlife Red, White and Booze Party featuring Kings Of Class, DJ Cross, Vito G. Donatone, Chris Ullrich, Shortbus, Nick Gunner, Elliot J: 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Potter's Place, 29 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 355-9165 or pottersplacenaperville.com.

• Ike Reilly: 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Mickey Finn's, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $15-$25. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

• Wayside Story, Rebuild & Rebound, Commonweather, Safe Bet: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. He may not be a musician, but he plays one in Guitar Hero. You can follow him on Twitter at @BShamieDH.