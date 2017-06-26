Breaking News Bar
 
Trace Adkins, Felix and Fingers coming to Genesee Theatre

  • Country star Trace Adkins will perform at the Genesee Theatre Sunday, Nov. 5.

Daily Herald report

Honky-tonk's Trace Adkins is coming to Waukegan.

The Genesee Theatre announced Monday that Adkins -- the Grammy-nominated country star behind "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," "Ladies Love Country Boys" and more -- will play the Waukegan theater at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at ticketmaster.com with the code GENESEE. Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, online or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets range from $35 to $64.50.

The Genesee also welcomes Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The high-energy musicians play through a catalog that includes favorites from John Lennon to the Beastie Boys.

Presale tickets for Felix and Fingers go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at ticketmaster.com with the code GENESEE. Tickets will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30. Tickets are $20 each.

Check the websites for more information.

