updated: 6/26/2017 11:52 AM

CNN retracts story about supposed Russian meeting

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- CNN wasn't saying Monday what led it to retract a story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.

The story posted Thursday on CNN's website said Senate investigators are looking into the meeting between Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump's transition team, and Kirill Dmitriev, whose Russian Direct Investment Fund guides investments by U.S. entities in Russia. Scaramucci, in the story, said he exchanged pleasantries in a restaurant with Dmitriev.

On Friday night, CNN removed the story, saying it did not meet the news organization's standards. CNN apologized to Scaramucci.

It was unclear whether the story by reporter Thomas Frank appeared on any of CNN's television networks.

