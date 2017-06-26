Breaking News Bar
 
6/26/2017

Bret Michaels tour stopping at Naperville's Last Fling

  • Bret Michaels, Poison frontman and reality TV star, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Last Fling festival in Naperville.

    Courtesy of Mark Mazzanti and Naperville Jaycees

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Poison frontman and reality TV star Bret Michaels will make one of his next stops at the Last Fling festival in Naperville, where he's set to perform Saturday, Sept. 2.

Michaels' show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Rotary Hill near downtown Naperville, where he'll be one of the headliners during the annual end-of-summer festival.

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $75 for tickets closest to the stage; and $250 for VIP seating inside the Millennium Carillon, a meet-and-greet with Michaels, a catered meal and unlimited drinks.

Fans of 1980s music and glam metal remember Michaels as the leader of Poison and the man behind the power ballad "Every Rose has its Thorn."

Others know Michaels for his solo career of rock and country albums in the 2000s and 2010s, or for his reality TV appearances on "Nashville Star" and "Rock of Love," or for his "Pets Rock" collection at PetSmart, his line of custom guitars and his own Snapple flavor, "Bret's Blend, Diet Trop A Rocka."

Michaels, a Pennsylvania native and Type 1 diabetic, also has created the Life Rocks Foundation to raise money for charities that support diabetes awareness and research as well as childhood cancer, animal causes and veterans.

Michaels is the second headliner announced for the annual end-of-summer festival hosted by the Naperville Jaycees. Barenaked Ladies is performing at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, with tickets also costing $25, $75 or $250. Tickets are on sale at lastfling.org.

