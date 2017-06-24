Weekend picks: Derulo, Zedd and more play B96 bash at Allstate Arena

Miranda Lambert appears as part of the Country LakeShake music festival at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. Associated Press, 2016

Jason Derulo is on the bill of the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Associated Press, 2016

Seasonal pop

Niall Horan, Zedd, Kygo, Camila Cabello and Jason Derulo are just a few of the stars on the lineup for the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $55-$96. $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Worldwide culture

Bartlett's arts festival has been rebranded as the Global Arts Fair, and it features performances by Ballet Folklorico Huehuecoyotl, Weber Irish Dancers and more this weekend at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. No admission charge. (630) 372-4152 or artsinbartlett.org. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25

Country fest

See stars Miranda Lambert, Gary Allan, Randy Houser, Caitlyn Smith and more as part of the massive Country LakeShake music festival this weekend at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $49.75-$300 single-day admission; $149-$700 three-day passes. (800) 745-3000 or lakeshakefestival.com. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25

Anniversary liquidity

The DuPage Children's Museum throws an AWEsome 30th Birthday Splash with the opening of the new exhibition "AWEsome Water" and special performances of "Ben's Bubble Show" (Saturday only) and "Mr. Freeze Science Show" (Sunday only) this weekend at the DuPage Children's Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. $12; $10 seniors. (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org. Giant Confetti Celebration at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

'Good Vibrations'

Borne2Dance, Inc. dance and music studio of Palatine presents its "Good Vibrations" program at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Along with musical productions, the show includes tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, lyrical, hip hop and jazz funk dancing. $15. (847) 202-5222 or cuttinghall.org. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Hires on stage

Fans of actor and comedian Justin Hires ("21 Jump Street," "Stomp the Yard") can catch his standup act this week at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Uncommon Common

Chicago-born hip-hop artist Common can pretty much do it all: He's an award-winning rapper. He's been on television and in movies. He's modeled and done voicework for video games. He's read poetry at the White House. He's feuded with Drake. (But really, who hasn't?) He's taken up causes from animal rights to empowering underprivileged students. But can he cook? Most likely. Catch the artist when he comes back home for a Saturday night show at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$110. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Comedian Cash Levy performs at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles and MB Financial Park in Rosemont. -

Catch up with comedian Cash Levy ("The Bob and Tom Show," "Crowd Control") when he performs standup sets this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 524-0001. $22 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Elgin's Battle of the Bands

Congratulations to all eight winners of the Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands first round. Round 2 commences Saturday with a flood of local talent, this week featuring Beach Bunny, Man Bites Dog, The Crippled Girl and Accidentally On Purpose. Head over to support local artists and get a taste of some new music. And don't forget to mark your calendars for the next battle Saturday, July 15. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Pour some sugar

The '80s were a time of peak success for glam-metal bands. If you were a fan, head to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for a real treat: A trio of hard-rocking heavyweights -- Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla -- are teaming up to melt your face off at the outdoor venue. Expect a spectacle of epic proportions. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $47. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

What girls want?

Material Issue's roots in the suburbs informed the band's power-pop revolution, helping put danceable songs about love and heartbreak on the national scene. Sadly, the 1996 suicide of founding member and frontman Jim Ellison derailed the momentum the band built after its debut album "International Pop Overthrow," but the spirit of Material Issue lives on for people who fell for Valerie, Diane and Kim the waitress through their songs. After a lengthy hiatus, the band is back playing shows: Phil Angotti joins original members Ted Ansani and Mike Zelenko Saturday at Berwyn's Wire with Cliff Johnson of Oak Park band Off Broadway. Hmm ... I wonder if Valerie will be at the show? Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15; $40 for VIP. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Paul Gauguin's painting "Tehamana Has Many Parents or The Ancestors of Tehamana" is featured in the new exhibit "Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist" at the Art Institute of Chicago. - Courtesy of Art Institute of Chicago

See some 240 works including paintings, sculptures, prints and more created by post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin in the major special exhibition "Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist" starting Sunday at the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $27-$32 (discounts available for seniors, students and youth). (312) 443-3600 or artic.edu. Sunday, June 25, through Sunday, Sept. 10; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Concert highlights

Dark Star Orchestra: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Grateful Dead tribute band. $30. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets start at $29. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

Gravesend (EP release), Legacy At Heart, New Day Rising, Speaking with Ghosts: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Common: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $100-$110. Lawn seats $44-$49. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Turbo Vamps!, Sleeping Under 47, Welfare Beer League: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

The Linden Method, Lost Years, Casket Company, Southpaw, Die High: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Bad Boy Bill vs. Richard Vission at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $25. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $70-$90. Lawn seats $38-$43. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Zydeco Voodoo: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Free. Traditional New Orleans music, rock, blues. Bring a picnic dinner, lawn chair. Free. capannaris.com.

Al and Sue Schubert: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, The Finery and Blacksmith Bar, 305 W. Main St., St. Charles. Country, folk, rock and more. (630) 940-2380 or thefineryrestaurant.com.

Diana Krall: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $94-$104. Lawn seats $42-$47. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Toto: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Early Meadows, Tonic Freight Train, Correct Again: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Back Country Roads: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Lincoln Park, Main Street,. St. Charles. Country. Free. Food vendors onsite. Stparks.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Memorial Park, 208 W Union Ave., Wheaton. Patriotic concert. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

