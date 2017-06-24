Author events: Katherine Applegate, Rachel Ruiz head to Anderson's Bookshops

• The Red Balloon Company, at 3651 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, hosts author Brad Herzog for a reading and a meet-and-greet session at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25th. Herzog is the author of "W is for Wrigley" and "H is for Homerun" and of the not-yet-released "Murphy's Ticket: The Goofy Start and Glorious End of the Chicago Cubs Billy Goat Curse." (773) 549-9800 or theredballoon.com.

• Katherine Applegate, author of the best-selling "The One and Only Ivan," discusses her new title, "Wishtree," at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Cornelia Funke signs copies of her book "The Book No One Ever Read" at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Andrea Beaty ("Dorko the Magnificent"), Cece Bell ("Rabbit and Robot and Ribbit"), Betsy Bird ("Funny Girl") and Erica Perl ("The Capybara Conspiracy: A Novel in Three Acts") discuss and sign copies of their books at a middle grade author panel at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Cara Black ("Murder in Saint-Germain"), Libby Fischer Hellman ("War, Spies, and Bobby Sox: Stories About World War Two at Home"), Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi ("Ugly Prey: An Innocent Woman and the Death Sentence That Scandalized Jazz Age Chicago") and Lori Rader-Day ("The Day I Died") discuss and sign copies of their books at a crime author panel at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. To join the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Young adult authors Misa Sugiura ("It's Not Like It's a Secret"), Katie Nelson ("The Duke of Bannerman Prep") and Kate Watson ("Seeking Mansfield") discuss their newest titles and the world of young adult literature at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• New York Times best-selling author Mary Kubica ("The Good Girl") signs copies of her latest thriller, "Every Last Lie," at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Author Candace Fleming and Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator Eric Rohmann discuss their new children's book, "Bulldozer Helps Out," at a storytime program at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Siobhan Fallon discusses her debut novel, "The Confusion of Languages," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Best-selling author Nina George signs copies of her book "The Little French Bistro" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Mitchell Granger discusses and signs copies of his debut novel, "Jack Stryder and the Lost Library of Alexandria," at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. Register by calling the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420.

• Mackenzi Lee signs copies of "The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Jennifer Kitses signs copies of her debut novel, "Small Hours," at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

Rachel Ruiz signs copies of her children's book "When Penny Met POTUS" Saturday, July 1, at Anderson's Bookshop in La Grange. - Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

• Rachel Ruiz signs copies of her children's book "When Penny Met POTUS" at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.