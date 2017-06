Alison Krauss and David Gray tour to Rosemont Theatre

Musicians Alison Krauss and David Gray perform together in concert as part of 21-city tour, which includes a Rosemont Theatre performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Tickets are $39.50 to $85, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit rosemonttheatre.com.