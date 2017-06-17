Midwest travel: World's Largest Block Party is 'Bringing It Back' to Chicago

hello

Chicago

Flock to the block

The theme of the 33rd Annual Old St. Pat's World's Largest Block Party is "Bringing It Back to The Block" as it returns to its original location at Old St. Pat's Church. What is the ultimate summer party for many, the event features wall-to-wall music and entertainment for all ages plus trendy food from the some of the most popular food trucks. Mike & Joe and Wedding Banned play Friday, and Bosco, Maggie Speaks, 7th Heaven and Elevation perform Saturday. Family activities like bounce houses, face painting, games and more take place on Saturday afternoon. The first 100 kids snag a Block Party Kid Zone cinch bag. Proceeds support the mission and outreach activities of Old St. Patrick's Church. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 2 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Entrance gates are at Monroe and DesPlaines and Jefferson and DesPlaines, Chicago. Tickets cost $10 at the gate (free for kids younger than 5); entry is free from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday. worldslargestblockparty.com/.

Head to Malt Row

The second annual Ravenswood on Tap craft beer festival showcases the neighborhood's breweries and distillery at a two-day outdoor event. Malt Row is Chicago's greatest concentration of microbreweries, and the weekend party features beer and spirits from local breweries, grub from local restaurants, a lineup of homegrown musicians, and handmade goods from local retailers and artists. Taste a variety of unique beers and special tappings from Malt Row businesses like Band of Bohemia, Begyle Brewing Company, Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery and Spiteful Brewing, among others. Try bites from popular Ravenswood restaurants including Luella's Southern Kitchen, Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro, Lucila's Homemade, Cevapcici and Yum Dum. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Ravenswood and Berteau avenues, Chicago. ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap/.

Empirical Brewery pours beer at Ravenswood on Tap June 24-25. - Courtesy of DistractYourFace.com for the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Can't get away? All the kids really need is a pool, and Pheasant Run Resort is now offering the family-friendly Summer Splash package that includes one night's accommodations in a deluxe room, a 16-inch pizza and a two-liter soda, plus $10 worth of tokens for the arcade. Enjoy newly refreshed guest rooms in The Tower as well as other upgrades on the property as a multimillion-dollar improvement continues. There's fun for all ages including golf, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, firepit for s'mores, restaurants and bars, Zanies Comedy Club, the new iPanic Escape Room and more. The package is available Sundays through Thursdays through Sept. 4 at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rates begin at $149 per night for a family of four, excluding tax and resort fees. For reservations, call (630) 584-6300 or see pheasantrun.com/.

The kids will love a staycation at St. Charles' Pheasant Run Resort with the Summer Splash package available through Sept. 4. -

Feast for the senses

Summer Feast is two festivals in one weekend in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The Fiery Foods Festival burns it up on Friday with spicy food and live music. The all-you-can-eat Bacon, Brew & BBQ Fest takes over on Saturday with all-you-can-drink craft beers, ciders and other malt beverages, bacon-infused foods and barbecue and entertainment on two music stages. Sunday is Funday when there will be family activities, live music, cooking classes and Junior Chef competitions. Check the website for hotels in Sun Prairie and Madison, Wisconsin. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Angell Park, 315 Park St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Free admission on Friday and Sunday; Bacon, Brew & BBQ Fest (ages 21 and older) costs $40-$85. summerfeast.org/.

The ninth annual Dan Jam is a family music festival held in Racine, Wisconsin, June 24. -

On the last Saturday in June, friends and families head to Johnson Park Pavilion in Racine, Wisconsin, to celebrate life, creativity and a love for live music at the Annual Dan Jam -- The Family Musical Festival. Enjoy a wide variety of live music and poetry, including jazz, blues, folk, rock, hip-hop, fusion, funk and spoken word. Expect an assortment of food and drink, a family activities area with a bouncy house, face painting, arts and crafts, a massive drum circle, lawn games and an awesome playground for the tots. This year, monetary proceeds will be donated to the Racine Literacy Council. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin. Admission is $10 or $8 with two nonperishable food items. Paid admission includes four food tickets and one drink ticket. Free for kids 6 and younger. For details, see facebook.com/events/432209840447684.

Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis offers guests the opportunity to reserve a Tesla Model S or X during their stay. -

Hotel Ivy, a luxury hotel in Minneapolis, offers guests the opportunity to reserve a Tesla Model S or X during their stay. TREVLS, a Tesla car rental company in the city, provides a full-service experience by delivering the choice of Tesla vehicle directly to Hotel Ivy for the ultimate in cool and convenience. Hotel Ivy is at 201 S. 11th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota. Hotel rates vary by date. TREVLS' daily rates range from $195 to $350 and weekly rentals start at $995.95. To book a stay, call (612) 746-4600 or see thehotelivy.com/.