Paula Abdul expected to perform tonight at Allstate Arena

hello

Associated Press, 2016Paula Abdul is expected to perform Friday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. Abdul, performing as part of the "Total Package Tour" with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, has missed several shows recently due to a "temporary injury."

A "temporary injury" sidelined Paula Abdul Thursday night, but she is expected to perform Friday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

Abdul, performing as part of the "Total Package Tour" with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, bowed out of performances earlier this week in Denver, Omaha and Kansas City, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. On Sunday, Abdul tweeted that her doctor prescribed rest for a few more days.

"I anxiously await a thumbs-up as I am very eager to get back up on that stage and perform for all of you," she tweeted fans.

The tour, which has stops in 40 different cities, began May 12 in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up July 16 in Hollywood, Florida.

Most recently known for her stint as a judge on "American Idol" and her current role as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," Abdul began her singing career with hits in the late '80s like "Forever Your Girl," "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract."

It's the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has toured in 25 years, according to Billboard.