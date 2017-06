New wave groups bring 'Retro Futura Tour' to Arcada Theatre

Six new wave pop/rock acts bring "The Retro Futura Tour 2017" to the Arcada Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Performers include Howard Jones, The English Beat, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Katrina (ex Katrina & The Waves) and Annabella Lwin, lead singer of Bow Wow Wow. Tickets are $49 to $99 and are now on sale. Call (630) 962-7000, or visit arcadalive.com.