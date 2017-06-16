5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

The performing horses of The Tempel Lipizzans return for a new season this weekend in Wadsworth. Daily Herald file photo

A celebration of Scottish culture returns to Itasca, Blues on the Fox draws big names to Aurora and the trained horses of The Tempel Lippizans begin a new season in Wadsworth. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Scottish Festival and Highland Games

See piper performances and athletic competitions at the 31st annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games this weekend at Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca. $10-$12 Friday; $15-$20 Saturday: $22.50-$30 for two-day passes. (708) 426-7149 or scottishfestivalchicago.org. 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

'Disco Demolition: The Night Disco Died'

Relive the night a Chicago radio station promotion went awry with the new exhibit "Disco Demolition: The Night Disco Died" at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. The exhibit features video clips, photos and personal items related to Disco Demolition Night, which happened on July 12, 1979, in the middle of a White Sox doubleheader game in Chicago. Free. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, June 16 and 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Blues on the Fox festival

Enjoy the music of Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Nicholas David, the Guy King Band and more at the 21st annual Blues on the Fox festival this weekend at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $20 per day. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 16; 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Tempel Lipizzans at Tempel Farms

Marvel at The Tempel Lipizzans when performances for their 35th season begin on Sunday at Tempel Farms, 17000 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth. $17-$32. (847) 244-5330 or tempelfarms.com. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

'La La Land' at Ravinia Festival

Savor Justin Hurwitz's Academy Award-winning score to the musical "La La Land" as it's performed live by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for a special movie screening Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$90 reserved seats; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18.