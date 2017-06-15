Rauncy 'Rough Night' lacks originality, but still delivers the laughs

The concept of "Rough Night" isn't an especially original one. With its story about a Miami bachelorette party that goes outrageously off the rails, comparisons to "The Hangover" and "Bridesmaids" are inevitable.

Not that the movie belongs in the same comedic pantheon as those films. For one thing, it's not as fresh, tightly scripted or as funny.

Directed by Lucia Aniello from a script co-written with Paul W. Downs, "Rough Night" begins in 2006 at a college where four best friends are celebrating Halloween the only way they know how: by playing beer pong in tasteless costumes. They vow to be friends forever.

Fast-forward a decade, and the crew isn't quite as close as the girls once predicted. Jess (Scarlett Johansson) is a workaholic with political aspirations who likes to spend quiet nights at home with her fiance, Peter (Downs). This irks her needy best friend, Alice (Jillian Bell), a schoolteacher who's trying to figure out the whole "adulting" thing. Perpetually unshowered Frankie (Ilana Glazer) is a full-time activist, while her college ex Blair (Zoe Kravitz) is a perfectly put-together career woman who's preoccupied by a custody battle with her estranged husband.

Along with Pippa (Kate McKinnon), an Aussie free spirit who knows Jess from studying abroad, they all convene in Miami to celebrate Jess' impending nuptials. Jess' wild days are behind her, so she's hoping for a low-key affair. But that goes out the window after Frankie scores some cocaine from a busboy. After dancing, drinking, vomiting a little and taking more drugs, the ladies head back to the palatial beach house where they're staying for more fun: Frankie has ordered a stripper (Ryan Cooper).

A bride-to-be's friends (Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz) find themselves in trouble when a bachelorette party goes off the rails in "Rough Night." -

This is when the story takes a sharp turn from a comedy about tricky friendship dynamics to something darker. After an accident kills the entertainment -- literally -- the women make a series of bad decisions that leave them with little choice but to dispose of the body.

The plotting is a little bumpy, compounded by erratic pacing and lazy dialogue. But that doesn't diminish the hilarious moments, many of which involve Peter, who leaves his own bachelor party in Charleston, South Carolina -- where he's spending a classy weekend of wine tasting with his dweeby groomsmen -- to go to Miami after he starts to worry about his bride-to-be.

Though not all of the lowbrow jokes land, when they do, they really do -- to the sound of stomach-clutching guffaws. Meanwhile, each of the five actresses gets a chance to shine comedically. McKinnon steals the show, per usual, even in a role that's less of an attention-grabber.

"Rough Night" ultimately builds to a satisfyingly ludicrous conclusion, and it does what any raunchy comedy should: make you laugh and squirm. These days, that's a win.