Ice skating spectacular 'Cirque du Soleil Crystal' coming to Sears Centre Arena

"Cirque du Soleil Crystal," a new touring ice skating spectacular, is coming to the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The arena-designed show, Cirque du Soleil's 42nd original production since 1984, plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16 and 17; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $33 to $133, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. Call (888) 732-7784 or visit searscentre.com or cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.