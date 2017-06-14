Weekend picks: Hang tough with the New Kids at Allstate Arena

hello

Comedian Arden Myrin performs at Zanies at MB Financial Park in Rosemont. Associated Press, 2013

Ko-Thi Dance Company performs "Vibrations" as part of the Kids Concert Series at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. Courtesy of Ko-Thi Dance Company

Shemekia Copeland is among artists set to play at Blues on the Fox at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

New Kids on the Block joins with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men for the "Total Package Tour" at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16. Associated Press

The Right Stuff

Relive the glory days of late-1980s and early '90s pop when New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul team up for "The Total Package Tour" on Thursday and Friday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $34.95-$249.99. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16

Top dogs

See purebred canines compete at the Little Fort Kennel Club Dog Show starting Wednesday at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Free; $5 for parking. (847) 254-6166 or royjonesdogshows.com. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, June 14-17, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Activities aplenty

See Loop alleyways transformed into performance art experiences with "Activate -- Playground: The Rec Room of the Block." The latest edition pops up on Thursday at the Sullivan Center Alley, 16 E. Monroe St., Chicago. No admission charge. (312) 782-9160 or loopchicago.com/ACTIVATE. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15

Elaine Silets (aka "The Train Lady") opens her Gardens and Garden Model Railways as well as the private Harvey M. Silets Memorial O-Scale Railroad Museum at Wandering Tree Estate for the Barrington Country Garden & Antique Faire. -

Elaine Silets (aka "The Train Lady") opens her Garden Model Railways as part of the 17th Annual Barrington Country Garden & Antique Faire this weekend. It's a fundraiser for the charity Hands of Hope, and starts from a parking lot near Barrington High School, 800 Hart Road, Barrington (shuttles provided). $55; $80 early buy Friday ticket starting at 8:30 a.m. (847) 381-7367 or handsofhopeonline.org/faire.asp. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, 2015 John Pilling of Saginaw, Mich., throws a 22-pound heavy hammer during a previous Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Itasca.

See pipers, dancers and athletes compete at the 31st annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games this weekend at Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca. Friday: $12 and $10 for seniors; Saturday: $20 and $15 for seniors; two-day pass: $30 and $22.50 for seniors. (708) 426-7149 or scottishfestivalchicago.org. 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Mavis Staples is one of the headliners at the Blues on the Fox festival at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. - Associated Press, 2015

Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Nicholas David, the Guy King Band and more artists are featured in the 21st annual Blues on the Fox festival this weekend at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $20 per day. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 16; 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17

'The Secret Life of Pets'

See the 2016 animated family film "The Secret Life of Pets" at Elmhurst's Movies in the Park in Wilder Park, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. The film features the voice talents of Kevin Hart, Louis C.K. and others. Free popcorn; food trucks on site. Free. epd.org. Family craft activity at 7:30 p.m., film begins at dusk Friday, June 16

Willie Nelson & Family featuring Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real performs at Ravinia Friday, June 16. - Associated Press

Outlaw country rocker Willie Nelson keeps on rocking. The 84-year-old musician has been playing music for nearly 61 years, and he's out "On the Road Again," heading to Ravinia Festival joined by his son Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $49-$125. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) Friday, June 16

Nocturnal rock

Tickets are scarce to see Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ("Murder Ballads," "Skeleton Tree") perform in concert tonight at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. $29.50-$252. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday, June 16

Comedian Gary Owen returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Samantha Annis

Fans of Gary Owen and his reality TV series on BET won't want to miss seeing the comedian perform standup this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $38 plus a two-item; $43 VIP seating. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 16; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 17; 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Owens Room celebrates the release of their recent self-titled EP Friday, June 16, at Beat Kitchen. - Courtesy of Kevin J. Rose

Owens Room's recently released self-titled EP is steeped in a solid alternative vibe. But the instrumentation from Hanover Park native Steve Enison and West Chicago's Jack Rose crackles with an indie rock influence, none more than on the touching and upbeat "Never Alone." Bright, expressive vocals from Wheaton resident Adam Curry emphasize the uplifting messages on the album. Hear it live when Owens Room plays an album-release show at Beat Kitchen with indie alternative rockers THE WLDLFE, The Band Camino and Harvey Fox. Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Let's go Lego

See elaborate sculptures made from Lego and Duplo blocks with the return of Brickworld this weekend at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; kids ages 3 and under admitted free. (847) 303-4100 or brickworld.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Brickworld returns to the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg. -

The Volo Auto Museum, at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo, celebrates the release of the Disney/Pixar animated film "Cars 3" with special events Saturday. Museum guests can pose for photos with the "Cars" character Tow Mater. The museum ticket gives guests free admission to see "Cars 3" that night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, McHenry. Museum admission is $9-$15. volocars.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Art in Bloom

See artwork and watch demonstrations at the Art in Bloom Fine Art Festival at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Fest features kids' crafts, music by Guitarra Azul and Classical Blast, food trucks and more. Free with paid $10 parking fee. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18

African dance

Kids can learn about traditional African music and dances when Milwaukee's Ko-Thi Dance Company and its junior troupe, Ton Ko-Thi, perform the family-friendly show "Vibrations" on Saturday morning at the Ravinia Festival Martin Theatre, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $10. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17

The Red Delicious

The Red Delicious quartet performs mainstream pop music at Old Towne Pub and Eatery, 40W290 La Fox Road, St. Charles. No cover. (630) 513-4240 or otpwasco.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Dads are free

In celebration of Father's Day, dads get free admission (when accompanied by another paid guest) Sunday at Santa's Village Azoosment Park, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. In its 58th season, the theme park offers a new four-story Super Cyclone roller coaster, along with other rides, animal shows and more. santasvillagedundee.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

The Tempel Lipizzans return for a 35th season at Tempel Farms in Wadsworth starting Sunday, June 18. - Courtesy of John Borys Photography

Marvel at The Tempel Lipizzans when performances for their 35th season begin on Sunday at Tempel Farms, 17000 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth. $17-$32. (847) 244-5330 or tempelfarms.com. Opening performance at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18; continues through Sunday, Sept. 10

'Disco Demolition'

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst, opened its newest exhibit, "Disco Demolition: The Night Disco Died," last Friday. Learn about Disco Demolition Night, which happened on July 12, 1979, in the middle of a White Sox doubleheader game in Chicago. What started as a radio station's promotional event ended with the Comiskey Park field being damaged by spectators and the Sox being forced to forfeit a game. The story is told through video clips, photos and personal items from Chicago radio personality Steve Dahl and more. Free. (630) 833-1457 or elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Concert highlights

• Naper Nights Community Concert Series: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St., Naperville. $10-$15. School of Rock, Fortunate Sons and The Trippin Billies perform on June 16. School of Rock, The Neverly Brothers and American English perform on June 17. (630) 420-6010 or napernights.com.

• Fridays on the Green: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, Centennial Green at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Sushi Roll performs. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

• Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Save the Clocktower. Free. vhw.org.

• Blues on the Fox: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Blues artists including Mavis Staples, Shemekia Copeland, Jonny Lang and more. $20 per day. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Willie Nelson and Family: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $105-$125. Lawn seats $49-$54. ravinia.org.

• DimoStrong's Local Showcase featuring Vaudevileins, SAYERS, Royal Outsiders, When We Was Kids, Animal Holograms, Bad Bad Meow: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $10-$13. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Dwight Yoakam with Railway Gamblers: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $39; $139 VIP Experience. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Lark And The Loon: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Frankie's, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $5. (630) 416-4898 or frankiesblueroom.net.

• EGi.: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

• Ann Wilson (of Heart): 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $45. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Brad Cole: 8:15 p.m. Friday, June 16, Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Folk, roots. $10. (630) 969-9720 or twowaystreet.org.

• Eric Ramsey: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. No cover. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• Kaskade: 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $45. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

• The Sane Abandoned, Sudden Deth, Mind Block: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

• Fool House: 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Group performs 1990s dance, rock and pop tunes. No cover. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

• The Belvederes: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Nero's Pizza and Pub, 300 Eastgate Court, Algonquin. No cover. (847) 458-0282 or nerospub.com.

• Mike and Joe: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $8. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Early June, Ship Captain Crew, Wayside Story: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $7-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Doc Severinsen: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the mall of Elmhurst College's arboretum campus. 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Legendary trumpet player and former "Tonight Show" bandleader performs with the ELmhurst College Jazz Band. Free. (630) 617-6186 or elmhurst.edu.

• Charlene Brooks with "Brooks Sings Broadway": 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Cabaret. $30. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

• Enuff Z' Nuff and Chronic Edge: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Rock. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

• Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $42.50. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• The Delta Saints, Rebel Soul Revival: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Juliet Fox at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10; free before midnight or with RSVP at afterlifechi.com.

• Jason Warrior, The Remnant, Fairground, Carrie Patterson, Authentic Pines: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Metallica: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Dr., Chicago. $55.50-$155.50. (312) 235-7000 or soldierfield.net.

• Small Potatoes: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 18, Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Folk duo of Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso (Small Potatoes) perform in a Lake County Folk Club-sponsored concert. Suggested donation is $13-$18. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations. thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

• macseal, Retirement Party, Movies About Animals, Tiny Kingdoms: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets.