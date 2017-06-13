Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Does 'Eric & Kathy' even miss Kathy? Ratings suggest no.

Daily Herald report

Chicago radio ratings released Monday raised new questions about whether Kathy Hart will return to the immensely popular morning show she has co-hosted for more than 20 years. Hart is in the seventh week of her absence from "The Eric & Kathy Show" on WTMX FM 101.9 -- with no explanation. The latest Nielsen Audio figures covering April 27 to May 24 (coinciding with the first four weeks of Hart's absence) showed The Mix up in morning drive from the previous month. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

