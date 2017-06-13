Chicago radio ratings released Monday raised new questions about whether Kathy Hart will return to the immensely popular morning show she has co-hosted for more than 20 years. Hart is in the seventh week of her absence from "The Eric & Kathy Show" on WTMX FM 101.9 -- with no explanation. The latest Nielsen Audio figures covering April 27 to May 24 (coinciding with the first four weeks of Hart's absence) showed The Mix up in morning drive from the previous month. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/13/2017 8:26 AM
Feder: Does 'Eric & Kathy' even miss Kathy? Ratings suggest no.
hello
Get articles sent to your inbox.
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.