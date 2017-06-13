Fairs & fests: Blues on the Fox, Highland Games, Libertyville Days and more

Mavis Staples is one of the performers for this year's Blues on the Fox festival Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

This weekend

PrairieFest: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Road, Oswego. Carnival, car show, petting zoo, pony rides, food vendors, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and live entertainment including Sugar Ray, Eve 6, Libido Funk Circus and the Cincinnati Circus. Free. prairiefest.com.

Libertyville Days: 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Church Street and Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville. Annual fest will honor Libertyville High School's 100th anniversary. Parade, carnival rides, beer garden, Main Stage music, and arts and craft vendors. Free. libciviccenter.org/libertyville-days.

Geneva Garden Walk: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. Geneva Garden Club's "A Garden Variety -- Geneva Gardens in Bloom" features five private and three public gardens along with a boutique and plant sale at one of the homes. Roy Diblik, co-owner of Northwind Perennial Farm, is guest speaker on Saturday at one garden. $18 or $20 at the door; group rates available. genevagardenclub.com.

Lunchtime Funtime: Noon Friday, June 16, at Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Bring blankets and lunch for a kids' show featuring Trent James, a comedian/magician. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, June 2016 Fun is in store at Libertyville Days, which returns this weekend.

Scottish Festival and Highland Games: 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hamilton Lakes, 300 Park Blvd., Itasca. Bands, Heather Queen, contests, dance, heavy athletics, children's area, whiskey and spirits tent and a youth soccer tournament. $8-$35; kids 4-12 admitted free on Friday; kids 3 and younger admitted free both days. chicagoscots.org.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Weekly classic car show in the church's parking lot. This week's theme is "1970s & 1980s," but cars of other types and years also will be displayed. Plus, music, food and more. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Family Night at Cantigny: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Cruise Night with food trucks and music by Joe Kalish and Final Say. Free with $5 parking fee. cantigny.org.

Porky's Rib Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 16; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Toyota Park, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Rib vendors from across the country, music and carnival rides. $5-$10; $10 parking or free with ticket purchase online. porkysribfest.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Sample a variety of fare Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at the Taste of Des Plaines.

Taste of Des Plaines: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Des Plaines Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Food and music festival with 10 local restaurants, three stages of entertainment, a car show, a petting zoo, a video gaming truck, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, arts and crafts vendors, and a sponsor midway. Free. (847) 827-4406 or facebook.com/tasteofdesplaines or tasteofdesplaines.com.

Naper Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The Fortunate Sons play at 6 p.m. Friday; Trippin Billies play at 8 p.m. Friday; The Neverly Brothers at 6 p.m. Saturday; American English at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $15 adults; $10 kids 4-12; free for kids 3 and younger and members. napernights.org.

Elk Grove Rotary Fest: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 16; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 17; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Rotary Green, 167 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Carnival rides and games; concerts from School of Rock, Rob Post Band, 7th heaven, Cowboy Jukebox, Exit 147, 16 Candles, Recycle the Day, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Hi Infidelity, The Twisters and The Fortunate Sons; beer; raffle prizes; and fireworks. Free. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Villa Park Summerfest: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Ardmore Business District, Ardmore Avenue and Park Boulevard, Villa Park. Bags tournament, food and beer tents. Car show on Friday, bands on Friday and Saturday, arts and crafts fair and children's activities on Saturday. Free. (630) 834-8970.

Vintage Rides and Classic Cars: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, on Front Street (near Main Street), Wheaton. Classic cars, music and more. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Shemekia Copeland performs at Aurora's Blues on the Fox at RiverEdge Park. -

Blues on the Fox Festival: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Gates open one hour prior. Friday performers: Shemekia Copeland at 7 p.m., Mavis Staples at 9 p.m. Saturday performers: Guy King Band at 3 p.m., Devon Allman at 5 p.m., Elvin Bishop at 7 p.m. and Jonny Lang at 9 p.m. $20; free for kids 12 and younger, when accompanied by a paying adult (18 or older). (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows: 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Kimball Hill Park, Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Live music and food trucks. Lawn chairs and picnic baskets are welcome for this family-friendly event. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Wilder Park, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Free popcorn and food truck vendors on site. "The Secret Life of Pets" begins at dusk; bring kids early for a family craft at 7:30 p.m. Free. epd.org.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. The animated family film "Sing" will be shown. Free. (847) 438-5500 or vhw.org.

South Elgin Tuna Kahuna: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Blackhawk Park, 1479 Blackhawk Circle, Elgin. Registration for the 22nd annual fishing derby begins at 8 a.m. Open to kids 15 and younger, along with a guest group from Fox Valley Special Recreation Association. You must bring fishing equipment and be accompanied by an adult. Free. southelgin.com.

Brickworld Chicago 2017 Lego Exposition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Creations built from Lego bricks by local enthusiasts. Interactive activities, vendors and more. $9-$12; free for kids 3 and younger. brickworld.com.

Art in Bloom -- Cantigny Fine Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Juried art show, sales, demos, kids crafts, food trucks and music by Guitarra Azu and Classica Blast. Free with paid $10 parking fee. cantigny.org.

60th Annual Gold Coast Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, at Grant Park's Butler Field, at Monroe and Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. See works from 300 artists. Suggested admission donation is $5. amdurproductions.com.

Antioch Family Summer Fun & Arts & Crafts Faire: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Main (Route 83) and Orchard streets, Antioch. Face painting, balloon art and more. Free. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

Algonquin's Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. The 10th annual event features more than 40 artists, art, a children's tent and music. Awards reception, hosted by Carlos Tequila Grill, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. artonthefox.com.

Mundelein Community Picnic: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Diamond Lake Beach, 1016 Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein. Exercise programs, games, kayaking and more. Free admission; food available for purchase. mundelein.org.

Chicago Pride Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, at Halsted and Waveland, Chicago. Stage acts, music, food and more. The Pride Parade begins at noon Sunday, June 25, at Montrose Avenue and Broadway in Uptown and ends near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. $10 admission donation requested at the gate. Free admission to the parade. chicagopride.gopride.com/info.cfm.

Elk Grove Village's 2017 Hometown Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Starts at Tonne Road and East Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove Village. This year's theme is "Storybook Land." Free. elkgrove.org.

Scandinavian Midsommar Celebration: 3:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Opens with the traditional maypole raising and dancing. Picnic dinner at 6 p.m. Bonfire lighting and customary toast begins at sunset. Main course provided by the park. Bring a family-sized dish to pass. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. vasaparkil.com.

Solstice Hop & Vine Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Music, food, wine and beer. Attendees must be 21; ID will be checked. Proceeds benefit the Schaumburg Park Foundation. $30. Free parking at Conant High School. (847) 985-2115 or schaumburgparkfoundation.org.

Libertyville Father's Day Charity Car Show: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The North Shore Corvette Club and Libertyville Chevrolet are sponsoring the 17th annual Corvette, Chevy and Street Rod Charity Car Show. Proceeds benefit the Lake County Honor Flight for Veterans; a food drive will be held to benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. $3. (847) 910-2031 or email carshow@northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Music, dancing and children's events are part of Geneva's Swedish Day Midsummer Festival Sunday, June 18. - Daily Herald file photo

Swedish Day Midsummer Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Good Templar Park, 528 E. Side Drive, Geneva. Children's games, arts and crafts fair, Scandinavian food, maypole celebration, music, children's choir, cottage walk tours, carnival games and more. Viking ship tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Cottage walk tours every hour from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone dressed in traditional Scandinavian folk costume admitted free. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. swedishday.net.

Batavia Park District Fishing Derby: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 18, at Clark Island Recreation Area, 401 S. River St., Batavia. Bring dad to celebrate Father's Day. Bring your gear and reel. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Father's Day Trolley Rides: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Fathers and grandfathers can ride trolleys free with a paid child's fare. Fares for other riders are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 65 and older, $2 for kids 3-11 and free for kids younger than 3. All-day passes are $8. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

Next week

Geneva Swedish Days: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Third and State streets, Geneva. Music, carnival, Kids' Day, Grand Parade, Sweden Väst, "Geneva's Got Talent" music competition, multiethnic food booths and more. Free. genevachamber.com.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concert Series for Kids: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at North School Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Wendy & DB perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Free. ahpd.org.

Country in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rendition performs. Food and beverage tents on the great lawn. Free. rosemont.com.

Mainstreet Libertyville Hosts Car Fun: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Milwaukee Avenue and Church Street, Libertyville. See classic cars, trucks and motorcycles on display. Free. (847) 680-0336 or mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Cary Cruise Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, on Main Street in downtown Cary. Ford Mustang and Cobra night. Free. (847) 639-2800 or carygrovechamber.com.

38th Annual Wauconda Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Entertainment, food, carnival rides, car show, craft show, 5K/10K, water fights and more. Entertainment includes Hello Weekend (Thursday, June 22), Hillbilly Rockstarz and Modern Day Romeos (Friday, June 23), Mike & Joe and Arra (Saturday, June 24), and Kevin Purcell & The Nightburners (Sunday, June 25). $3 admission button is good for all four days. (847) 526-3610 or waucondaparks.com.

Rotary Grove Fest: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 22; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Main Street and Burlington Avenue, Downers Grove. Carnival and midway Thursday through Sunday. Entertainment, business expo and food Friday through Sunday. Craft beer fest on Saturday. Festival of cars on Sunday. Free. rotarygrovefest.com.

Piano Man: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Food for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Live & Uncorked: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer or bottle of wine for this outdoor concert series. Piano Man plays. $5. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Mount Prospect Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Lions Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 640-1000 or mppd.org.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Different food truck every week to go with the music. Parking is available on and around North Harrison Street. Featuring Tony Ocean and food from Toasty Cheese on Thursday, June 22. Free. (847) 658-2700 or algonquin.org/recreation.