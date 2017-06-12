Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Spanish-language midday newscast coming to Channel 66; Larry Wert named Broadcaster of the Year

Robservations on the media beat: Chicago's first Spanish-language midday newscast is coming to WGBO-Channel 66. Starting June 26, Enrique Rodriguez and Diana Perez will anchor "Edición Digital"("Digital Edition") on the Univision Chicago station at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Also, veteran Chicago media executive Larry Wert was honored as Broadcaster of the Year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association. He was named president of broadcast media for Tribune Broadcasting in 2013 after 15 years as president and general manager of NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5.

