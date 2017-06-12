Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 6/12/2017 7:00 AM

'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- The company behind ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" has suspended production of the reality show while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations" and "appropriate responsive action" will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn't offer any details on the allegations.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC's "The Bachelor." It brings together former contestants on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week and was set to premiere on ABC in August.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account