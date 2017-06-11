Sunday picks: Marina City tour stops at Berwyn's Wire

hello

Plainfield's Marina City plays a local stop of their summer tour Sunday, June 11, at Berwyn's Wire. Courtesy of Marina City

Catch up with Marina City

Plainfield pop rock band Marina City has been keeping a low profile as of late, but that's just the calm before the storm. The sextet is launching a cross-country tour with SayWeCanFly unplugged and Call Me Karizma this week -- catch the Chicago stop at Berwyn's Wire -- and finalizing tracks on a new album due out this summer. Get a taste of the first single, which dropped Friday. Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$25. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Dog day afternoons

Wheaton Kennel Club's All Breed Dog Show takes over the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Judging categories include "Best of Breed" and "Best in Show." All-breed judging takes place indoors. Free admission and parking. (260) 925-0526 or royjonesdogshows.com. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Big-time Blues

Catch great artists such as Branch & The Son of Blues, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens and more at the Chicago Blues Festival this weekend at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. No admission charge. cityofchicago.org. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Such characters!

Bring the kids to Mascot Day today at the Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Get photos with characters such as Gus from the Windy City Bulls, Ozzie from the Kane County Cougars, Northwestern University's Willie and more, and see these mascots race as well. $8 general admission. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. Gates open at noon Sunday, June 11

William Bell performs on Saturday, June 10, at the Chicago Blues Festival at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion. - Associated Press, 2017

The DuPage Plowboys, Lemont Quarrymen and Oregon Ganymedes baseball teams compete in a Vintage Baseball Tournament at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The teams compete in a round-robin, following the rules of baseball in 1858. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org/. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Ice Cream Social

Dress in red, white and blue for the patriotic walking parade at Batavia's Flag Day Ice Cream Social at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave. Decorate wagons, bikes, scooters and strollers for the parade (no pets allowed in the parade). Watch derby cars race at the "Haulin' Down Houston" soapbox derby at 3 p.m. on Houston Street. Ice cream sundaes, which cost $3, will be served at the Peg Bond Center on Island Avenue. Enjoy music throughout the event. Free. Rides in derby cars cost $5. bataviafireworks.org or bataviaflagday.com. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Vocal tributes

Streisand and Sinatra fans might want to check out the tribute show "Barbra & Frank: The Concert That Never Was ..." It stars Sharon Owens and Sebastian Anzaldo and plays two performances today at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $35. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Groundspeed

The bluegrass band Groundspeed performs a Concert in the Park at Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Courtesy of Erica Parise/Warner Bros. TelevisionComedian Loni Love plays an engagement at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Find out what self-billed "America's Sister" comedian Loni Love has to say when she performs a number of standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $25. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Fast and furious

The Memphis-born band Saliva performs hits such as "Superstar" and "Click Click Boom" (both featured in the 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious") tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $15-$30. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Concert highlights

Carousel Kings, Action/Adventure, InsideOut, Baseline, Ashland, Wayside Story: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022, evolutionmusicstore.com or ticketfly.com.

Bent Knee plays Schubas Tavern with Arclight Monday, June 12. - Courtesy of Bent Knee

Bent Knee, Arclight: 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Fletcher Rockwell (Country in the Park): 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at MB Financial Park outside Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

John Moreland, Will Johnson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $18-$20. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Iron Maiden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $31-$515. (708) 614-1616 or hollywoodcasino.amptinleypark.com.

Daphne Willis, Jennifer Hall, Secret Bad Boy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Peter Ha, Scott Gunther, Joey Marcantonio: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $5. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.