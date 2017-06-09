Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 6/9/2017 3:30 PM

Music review: The struggle is real for Katy Perry

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • "Witness," the latest release from Katy Perry.

    "Witness," the latest release from Katy Perry.
    Associated Press

 
By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

Katy Perry, "Witness" (Capitol)


She once roared. But now, we'll just call it meowing.

Katy Perry, one of the top voices in contemporary pop over the last decade, limps into her fourth album with a collection of songs that don't have a cohesive feel or message. It's a random hodgepodge of tracks that don't spark or shine; some of the tunes are cute, but most are forgettable.

"Witness" doesn't offer a fresh, or refreshed, Perry - the only thing new about her is that haircut.

Vocally, she doesn't sound inspired or inspiring. And while "Witness" isn't expected to be the year's best album, what was expected was some fun, killer pop hits.

Lead single, "Chained to the Rhythm," is watered-down reggae pop without any real reggae flavor, and current single, the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Swish Swish," is a miss-miss.

"Witness" is Perry's first album without mega-producer Dr. Luke, who is currently at war with pop singer Kesha over sexual abuse claims (he denies her allegations). Max Martin, Dr. Luke's former mentor, is still present though, along with big names like Sia, Jeff Bhasker and DJ Mustard.

But none of them come to Perry's rescue. The beginning of "Hey Hey Hey" sounds like "Dark Horse," Perry's last No. 1 hit, and the hook echoes Avril Lavigne. "Bigger Than Me" comes off like a leftover track from her 2013 album, "Prism." And the title track is a bore.

Perry finds the right momentum on the dreamy "Tsunami," produced by Mike WiLL-Made It; "Bon Appetit," chosen as the official second single for mere minutes, is upbeat and catchy; and "Power," with little lyrics, is a shining effort thanks to multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt's layered, experimental sound.

But overall, "Witness" falls short. The album's songs are almost as awkward as Perry's recent actions, from the weird dancing onstage with rap group Migos to her "joke" about comparing her hair to former U.S. President Barack Obama. It is also the first time Perry is launching an album without a monster hit behind her.

"Swish swish bish/Another one in the basket," she sings. "Witness" is more like an air-ball.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account