Feder: Marissa Bailey joins Erin Kennedy as Channel 2 morning news anchor

Marissa Bailey, weekend morning news anchor at WBBM - Channel 2 since 2012, has been promoted to Monday-through-Friday morning co-anchor alongside Erin Kennedy. Bailey replaces Lionel Moise, whose contract was not renewed after two years at CBS 2. His last day on the air was Friday. For full report, see RobertFeder.com.