updated: 6/9/2017 11:13 AM

5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

  • Festival of the Fox Dragon Boat Races return to St. Charles this weekend.

Daily Herald staff report

Dragon boat races in St. Charles, a family-friendly fest in Lake Villa and a comedy competition in Rosemont are among the varied choices this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five picks; for many others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

World Series of Comedy

Laugh along and help pick a local winner when comedians compete for a spot in the World Series of Comedy. Check it out at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9; and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

'Guys and Dolls' at BrightSide Theatre

A bushel and a peck: Catch a classic when BrightSide Theatre concludes its season with Frank Loesser's "Guys and Dolls," a musical centered around a gambler who bets he can win over a missionary -- and then falls in love with her. See it at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. $24, $27. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

Festival of the Fox Dragon Boat Races

Watch the Festival of the Fox Dragon Boat Races at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Races start with Awakening the Dragon ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Fox River. The fest also includes music, a 40-ton fantasy sand sculpture, children's entertainment and vintage marketplace. Free. festivalofthefox.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11.

Elgin Civil War Experience

North vs. South: Immerse yourself in the past at the Elgin Civil War Experience, on routes 31 and 20 in Elgin. The event features re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War-era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, medical field operations and 1860s baseball. $5 in advance, $7 the day of; free for kids 5 and younger. cityofelgin.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11.

Celebration of Summer at Lehmann Park

Food, fun and fireworks: Take the kids or grandkids to enjoy a car show, rib fest, craft vendors, family activities, music, fireworks at dusk and more at the Celebration of Summer at Lehmann Park, 148 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Free. (847) 356-6100 or lake-villa.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

