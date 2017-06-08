Veteran Chicago newsman Craig Wall, who signed off in April after 19 years as a general assignment reporter at WFLD Channel 32, soon will be joining ABC Channel 7 as chief political reporter, sources said Thursday. Wall is expected to replace Charles Thomas, who retired in February after more than 25 years at ABC 7. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/8/2017 1:12 PM
Feder: TV news vet Wall may be headed to ABC 7 as chief political reporter
