Feder: TV news vet Wall may be headed to ABC 7 as chief political reporter

Veteran Chicago newsman Craig Wall, who signed off in April after 19 years as a general assignment reporter at WFLD Channel 32, soon will be joining ABC Channel 7 as chief political reporter, sources said Thursday. Wall is expected to replace Charles Thomas, who retired in February after more than 25 years at ABC 7. For full report, see robertfeder.com.