Weekend picks: Feel the blues at Millennium Park

William Bell performs on Saturday, June 10, at the Chicago Blues Festival at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion. Associated Press, 2017

Big-time Blues

Catch great artists such as Branch & The Son of Blues, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Rhiannon Giddens and more at the Chicago Blues Festival this weekend at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. No admission charge. cityofchicago.org. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, June 9 to 11

Competitive comedy

Forty comedians compete for a spot in the World Series of Comedy. Audiences help pick the local winner, who goes on to the Main Event in Las Vegas, at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 7-8; 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 9; and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Mostly Mozart

Pianist Paul Lewis and Swiss soprano Regula Mühlemann are guest soloists with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a series of all-Mozart concerts starting Thursday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $34-$222. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10; 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 9; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Undertow and onward

Grammy Award-winning rock band Tool promises a massive sonic and visual concert experience at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $75-$95 (sold out); $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8

Free day at Adler

Illinois residents can take advantage of free general admission to Chicago's Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. Lake Shore Drive, on Friday, June 9. Guests must show proof of Illinois residency. Illinois residents can also upgrade to an All-Access Pass for discounts: $17.95 for adults; $16.95 for children. adlerplanetarium.org. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 9

Food Fight benefit

Check out some great up-and-coming local musicians while helping raise money with Food Fight, an organization empowering high school students working to ease world hunger. Naperville-based alternative rock band Early June headlines the event along with local hip-hop artist Co-Stanza and electronic alternative rockers Second Grade. The Yellow Box (at Community Christian Church Naperville), 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. $10. foodfighting.org. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9

Canadian rock band The Arkells plays Chicago's House of Blues Friday, June 9, with Irontom, Ember Oceans and Audiodream. - Courtesy of The Arkells

The Arkells have managed to outlast many of their late-2000s Canadian contemporaries, taking up the torch for the punk-infused indie rock of the era but tempering it with a dreamy '80s-flavored pop sensibility. Last year's "Morning Report" presented the soaring "My Heart's Always Yours" and the fun-to-sing-along-with "Private School," but that by no means overshadows the danceable pop of "Come to Light" or the sweet story folded into "Leather Jacket," both off 2014's "High Noon." On Friday they bring their amped-up show to the House of Blues, joined by California's Irontom and two local acts: Chicago ambient rockers Audiodream and Palatine's native indie rock band Ember Oceans, who are working on a new album due out soon. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10.11 plus fees. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 9

Singer-songwriters Michael McDermott and Heather Horton play the first of three Summer Sunset Sessions Friday, June 9, at Estate in Chicago. - Courtesy of Michael McDermott

Michael McDermott's restless spirit is a perfect match for his abilities as a raconteur. Born and bred within the confines of the Chicago-area scene, his folksy storytelling and writing reflect the melancholy soul buried beneath the glittering lights of the skyline, making a rooftop show the perfect venue for his musings. McDermott and his wife, Heather Horton, now residents of Willow Springs, will play the first of three Summer Sunset Sessions, three nights of shows under the twinkling Chicago cityscape, Friday at Estate. (Subsequent shows are Friday, June 23, and Friday, July 21.) Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $30-$50 ($60 for a three-show package). (312) 523-4296 or estateultrabar.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, (rooftop opens for a meet and greet at 6 p.m.)

'Baby Hold On' for him

See Eddie Money play hit songs such as "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Take Me Home Tonight" and more tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 9

Comedian Loni Love performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Dan Dion/Comedy Central

Find out what self-billed "America's Sister" comedian Loni Love has to say when she performs a number of standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $25. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, June 9; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 10; 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Celtic crooner

Fans of songs such as "Catch the Wind," "Lalena," "Season of the Witch" and more won't want to miss seeing Donovan and "The Sunshine Superman 50th Anniversary Tour" at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $60.50-$100.50. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 9

Rockin' at H.O.M.E.

In a musical double-bill, Rebel Reign performs rock covers, including songs by Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, AC/DC and more, and 5 Rounds play rock, country and Southern rock tunes this weekend at H.O.M.E Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $7. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com. 10 p.m. Friday, June 9

Dog day afternoons

Wheaton Kennel Club's All Breed Dog Show takes over the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Judging categories include "Best of Breed" and "Best in Show." All-breed judging takes place indoors. Free admission and parking. (260) 925-0526 or royjonesdogshows.com. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11

John Legend brings his "Darkness & Light Tour" to the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Saturday, June 10. - Associated Press, 2017

Tickets are scarce to see R&B superstar John Legend with guest Gallant on the "Darkness & Light Tour" Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $153-$173 pavilion seating (sold out); $52-$57 lawn seating (sold out); VIP packages still available. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

The Dave Matthews Band performs at the Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10. - Associated Press, 2017

Catch up with the Dave Matthews Band ("I Did It," "The Space Between") Saturday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $32-$674. (312) 540-2668 or huntingtonbankpavilion.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

"Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel" plays the Paramount Theatre in Aurora for two shows on Saturday, June 10. - Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

Rock on to pop hits of the 1970s and '80s with the touring show "Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel" on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $35-$45. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Bands battle it out

Round one of Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands wraps Saturday with a showcase featuring Elgin's Mt. Pocono, El Socko, hard-core band Porcupine and Chicago experimental punk band Lower Automation. Hit the studio to vote for your favorite local act or come to discover something new. And congratulations to Accidentally On Purpose and Sloth Hands for moving on to the next round. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Christian pop

Fans of Christian pop and rock won't want to miss out on groups including The Afterglow KB, Social Club Misfits and Gawvi all performing on the same concert bill on Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $10. (888) 732-7784 or searscentre.com. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Play ball!

The DuPage Plowboys, Lemont Quarrymen and Oregon Ganymedes baseball teams compete in a Vintage Baseball Tournament at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The teams compete in a round-robin, following the rules of baseball in 1858. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org/. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Ice Cream Social

Dress in red, white and blue for the patriotic walking parade at Batavia's Flag Day Ice Cream Social at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave. Decorate wagons, bikes, scooters and strollers for the parade (no pets allowed in the parade). Watch derby cars race at the "Haulin' Down Houston" soapbox derby at 3 p.m. on Houston Street. Ice cream sundaes, which cost $3, will be served at the Peg Bond Center on Island Avenue. Enjoy music throughout the event. Free. Rides in derby cars cost $5. bataviafireworks.org or bataviaflagday.com. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Plainfield's Marina City plays a local stop of their summer tour Sunday, June 11, at Berwyn's Wire. - Courtesy of Marina City

Plainfield pop rock band Marina City has been keeping a low profile as of late, but that's just the calm before the storm. The sextet is launching a cross-country tour with SayWeCanFly unplugged and Call Me Karizma this week -- catch the Chicago stop at Berwyn's Wire -- and finalizing tracks on a new album due out this summer. Get a taste when the first single drops Friday, June 9. Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$25. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Groundspeed

The bluegrass band Groundspeed performs a Concert in the Park at Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Concert highlights

Carter Hulsey, Brent Brown, Luke Sheafer, The Regular, Brad Yeoman: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

M&R Rush at Rockin in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. Food and beverage tents. Fireworks immediately following concert. Free. rosemont.com.

Gregory Hyde: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Lincoln Park, Main and 5th Streets, St. Charles. Pop, blues, classic rock and more. Free. stcparks.org.

The James Wheeler Blues Jam: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Rosa's Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 342-0452 or rosaslounge.com.

Them Dead Poets: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Guitarist Jason Picchiotti takes the stage at Durty Nellie's Friday, June 9. - Courtesy of Jason Picchiotti

Jason Picchiotti: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. No cover. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Marcus Alexander, Textures of Lions, The Queue, The Dirty Miners: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

JJ & Dre, The Ars Nova: 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Frankie's Blue Room, 16 Chicago Ave., Naperville. $7. (630) 416-4898 or frankiesblueroom.net.

The Student Body: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Trophy Room, 170 W. Ontario St., Chicago. $5-$40. (312) 600-6920 or events.wamilive.com.

Crystal Method: 10 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $25. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Mungion joins the Bands in the Sand fest at Sideouts Bar in Island Lake. - Courtesy of Mungion

Bands in the Sand with The Wailers, Mungion, Cymatic & the My Tys: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Sideouts Bar and Eatery, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Tickets start at $20. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

Captain Coopersmith, Some Years Later, Rough Draft: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Deacon's at the Golf Farm, 2100 North US-12, Wauconda. $5. (847) 526-4000 or golf-farm.com.

Ralph Covert's Acoustic Army: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Orange Star: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Nevin's Brewing Company, 12337 IL-59, Plainfield. $5. (815) 436-3900 or nevinsbrewing.com.

Carousel Kings, Action/Adventure, InsideOut, Baseline, Ashland, Wayside Story: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022, evolutionmusicstore.com or ticketfly.com.

Bent Knee plays Schubas Tavern with Arclight Monday, June 12. - Courtesy of Bent Knee

Bent Knee, Arclight: 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Fletcher Rockwell (Country in the Park): 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at MB Financial Park outside Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

John Moreland, Will Johnson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $18-$20. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Rock guitarist, saxophonist and singer Eddie Money performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Arcada Theatre

Iron Maiden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $31-$515. (708) 614-1616 or hollywoodcasino.amptinleypark.com.

Daphne Willis, Jennifer Hall, Secret Bad Boy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Peter Ha, Scott Gunther, Joey Marcantonio: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $5. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.