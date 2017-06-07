Craft beer fests abound this summer in the suburbs

Kids don't get all the summer festival fun.

Craft beer fests have spread throughout the suburbs, allowing beer lovers to sample the best of a wide range of breweries. In fact, there are a few to choose from this weekend alone -- in Mundelein, Lombard and Crystal Lake.

Here's a sampling of suburban beer fests over the next couple of months. Note: Most require attendees to be 21 and show ID. Check websites for details.

Lombard Ale Fest: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 150 S. Park Ave. More than 80 beers from craft brewers across the country will be available. The event also includes food trucks and live music. Proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations in the Lombard area. Early entry at noon available depending on the package. $15-$50. lombardalefest.com.

Mundelein Craft Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle. Mundelein Community Connection and Tighthead Brewing team up for the annual fest. Tickets include a souvenir tasting glass, samples from more than 40 breweries and live music. Food will be available for purchase. $40 full-access ticket in advance, $45 the day of; $15 for nondrinkers. www.tightheadbrewing.com.

Scorched Earth Day Festival: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Scorched Earth Brewing Co, 203 Berg St., Algonquin. The suburban brewery/taproom brings together craft beer, music, food and more. $15 admission for those 18 and older; free for kids. Beer and food sold separately. Cash only. (224) 209-8472 or www.scorchedearthbrewing.com.

Solstice Hop & Vine Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Attendees will find music, food, wine and beer. All proceeds benefit the Schaumburg Park Foundation. Free parking at Conant High School. $30. (847) 985-2115 or schaumburgparkfoundation.org.

Craft Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Beer lovers can sip samples from more than 40 breweries while enjoying the arboretum and live music. Food from guest restaurants and Arboretum concessions will be available for purchase. Bring a chair or blanket. VIP tickets allow admission at noon and early access to limited-release and specialty cask beers. Tickets cost $40-$70; $15 designated drivers. (630) 968-0074 or www.mortonarb.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Paul Michna | Staff Photographer TJ Hagen of Urban Legend Brewing Company in Westmont offers samples of an American Pale Ale during a past Craft Beer Festival at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. This year's fest is Saturday, June 24.

Tri-City Craft Brew Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lincoln Park, off Fourth and Main streets, St. Charles. Second annual festival features more than 80 craft beers and ciders, as well as food trucks, music and vendor booths. Fundraising event for the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club to support community service organizations. Advance tickets cost $48.24-$79.74; $16.74 for designated drivers. facebook.com/TriCityBrewFest.

Wheeling Craft Beer and Wine Festival: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 333 W. Dundee Road. A variety of craft beers and wines will be available along with music. $35-$65 at www.eventbrite.com. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Craft Beer Tasting: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Fifteen breweries offer more than 50 beers and ciders as well as food. Advance tickets recommended by mailing a check (please include your email address) for $50 per person to Graue Mill & Museum, 3800 York Road, Oak Brook. grauemill.org.

Barrington Brew Fest: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the north lot of the Union Pacific Metra station. Nearly 50 brewers will be showcasing more than 90 different brews. $40 in advance, $50 the day of; designated driver and VIP packages available. www.barringtonbrewfest.com.

Naperville Ale Fest: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. More than 200 American craft beers, music, food from restaurants and food trucks. $15-$99. napervillealefest.com.

Lake Villa Craft Beer Festival: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave. Ticket price includes three-ounce samples from more than 30 area breweries as well as entertainment. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for sale. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $50 at the door; $10 designated driver tickets. (847) 356-6100 or www.lakevillabeerfest.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Carrie Temkin serves Tighthead Brewing Co. samples during last year's Mundelein Craft Beer Festival. This year's fest is Saturday, June 10.

Wheaton Brew Fest: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave. More than 80 local and national beers are available along with music and food vendors. $20-$90. General admission includes a commemorative pint glass and a lanyard with passes for 32 two-ounce beer tastes. VIP admission includes that plus early admission, limited-edition craft beers, a food buffet and more. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 19, at Fel Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Brewers will be set up along a one-mile wooded trail. Attendees can hike, enjoy music, check out food trucks, play bags and more. Sponsored by McHenry County Conservation District. $15-$45. (815) 479-5779 or mccdistrict.org.

ZooBrew: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. The sixth annual ZooBrew features more than 80 beers. Tickets include admission to the zoo during the day, unlimited soft drinks and a commemorative glass. VIP packages available and include early admission to the beer tent. $35-$85. www.czs.org.

Beer Tasting at Twin Lakes: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in a tent at Twin Lakes, 1200 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Palatine. Sample beers from a variety of vendors. $15-$20. saltcreek.multisportsystems.com.