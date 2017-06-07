Cooking good food fast is key for Ramadan

hello

Chickpea and Artichoke Tagine makes a lovely and inviting meatless meal. Try it anytime of the year for a Meatless Monday. photos by Goran Kosanovic/for The Washington Post

Chances are good you'll have the sauce ingredients on hand to make this easy, kid-friendly pressure cooker honey sesame chicken. Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post

When a cook such as Rima Kasm prepares for Ramadan -- the monthlong period during which Muslims fast during daylight hours -- she knows that planning is even more essential than usual.

"I will write down what I want to cook each day and get everything I need," says the Newport Beach, California, resident who came to America from her native Lebanon 25 years ago. She will rise before dawn to make and share the morning meal known as suhoor, and cook the evening meal, iftar, without tasting it, before the sun sets.

"Following my good recipes makes it OK for me," Kasm says. "I rely on them."

Lentils are a go-to ingredient for Ramadan soups including this Chicken and Lentil Soup. - Goran Kosanovic/for The Washington Post

At the top of the list: foods that hydrate and don't take long to make, such as soups, because the fast also prohibits the intake of any liquids. Spicy dishes such as curries are avoided, since they bring on thirst.

She makes a soup almost every day, as well as the pita and vegetable salads known as fattoush. Dates and dessert sweets are on her daily menu, which began May 26 at sundown.

The texture of Carrot Coconut Cake is close to that of a baked carrot cake with a moist, dense crumb. - Goran Kosanovic/for The Washington Post

Kasm says you'll find a pressure cooker in many Ramadan kitchens, an invaluable aid that allows her to make bean stews, lentils and fragrant chicken with rice and warming spices in as little as 20 minutes.

For cooks who might not be quite as organized as she or are looking to add variety to their pressure-cooker repertoire for the holiday, here are four recipes that work for the holiday -- including dessert.