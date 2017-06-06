Music notes: Share a sunset with Michael McDermott, Heather Horton at Chicago's Estate

Singer-songwriters Michael McDermott and Heather Horton play the first of three Summer Sunset Sessions Friday, June 9, at Chicago's Estate. Courtesy of Michael McDermott

McDermott at sunset

Michael McDermott's restless spirit is a perfect pairing for his abilities as a raconteur. Born and bred within the confines of the Chicago-area scene, his folksy storytelling and writing reflect the melancholy soul buried beneath the glittering lights of the skyline, making a rooftop show the perfect venue for his musings. McDermott and his wife, Heather Horton, now residents of Willow Springs, will play the first of three Summer Sunset Sessions, three nights of shows under the twinkling Chicago cityscape, Friday at Estate. (Subsequent shows are Friday, June 23, and Friday, July 21.) Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $30-$50 ($60 for a three-show package). (312) 523-4296 or estateultrabar.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, (rooftop opens for a meet and greet at 6 p.m.)

Food Fight benefit

Check out some great up-and-coming local musicians while helping raise money with Food Fight, an organization empowering high school students working to ease world hunger. Naperville-based alternative rock band Early June headlines the event along with local hip-hop artist Co-Stanza and electronic alternative rockers Second Grade. The Yellow Box (at Community Christian Church Naperville), 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. $10. foodfighting.org. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9

Canadian rock band The Arkells plays Chicago's House of Blues Friday, June 9, with Irontom, Ember Oceans and Audiodream. - Courtesy of The Arkells

The Arkells have managed to outlast many of their late-2000s Canadian contemporaries, taking up the torch for the punk-infused indie rock of the era but tempering it with a dreamy '80s-flavored pop sensibility. Last year's "Morning Report" presented the soaring "My Heart's Always Yours" and the fun-to-sing-along-with "Private School," but that by no means overshadows the danceable pop of "Come to Light" or the sweet story folded into "Leather Jacket," both off 2014's "High Noon." On Friday they bring their amped-up show to the House of Blues, joined by California's Irontom and two local acts: Chicago ambient rockers Audiodream and Palatine's native indie rock band Ember Oceans, who are finishing up a new album due out this summer. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10.11 plus fees. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 9

Bands battle it out

Round one of Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands wraps Saturday with a showcase featuring Elgin's Mt. Pocono, El Socko, hard-core band Porcupine and Chicago experimental punk band Lower Automation. Hit the studio to vote for your favorite local act or come to discover something new. And congratulations to Accidentally On Purpose and Sloth Hands for moving on to the next round. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Plainfield's Marina City plays a local stop of their summer tour Sunday, June 11, at Berwyn's Wire. - Courtesy of Marina City

Plainfield pop rock band Marina City has been keeping a low profile as of late, but that's just the calm before the storm. The sextet is launching a cross-country tour with SayWeCanFly unplugged and Call Me Karizma this week -- catch the Chicago stop at Berwyn's Wire -- and finalizing tracks on a new album due out this summer. Get a taste when the first single drops Friday, June 9. Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$25. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11

Fest roundup

Find your musical groove at these weekend festivals:

Chicago Blues Festival: June 9-11 at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago, cityofchicago.org

Spring Awakening: June 9-11 at Addams-Medill Park, 1301 W. 14th St., Chicago, springawakeningfestival.com

Green Music Fest: June 10-11 on Damen Avenue between North Avenue and Schiller Street, Chicago, greenmusicfestchicago.com

Ribfest Chicago: June 9-11 on Lincoln Avenue from Irving Park to Berteau, Chicago, ribfest-chicago.com

Concert highlights

Urban Cone, Nightly, August Hotel: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Carter Hulsey, Brent Brown, Luke Sheafer, The Regular, Brad Yeoman: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

M&R Rush at Rockin in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. Food and beverage tents. Fireworks immediately following concert. Free. rosemont.com.

Gregory Hyde: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Lincoln Park, Main and 5th Streets, St. Charles. Pop, blues, classic rock and more. Free. stcparks.org.

The James Wheeler Blues Jam: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Rosa's Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 342-0452 or rosaslounge.com.

Them Dead Poets: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Guitarist Jason Picchiotti takes the stage at Durty Nellie's Friday, June 9. - Courtesy of Jason Picchiotti

Jason Picchiotti: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. No cover. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Marcus Alexander, Textures of Lions, The Queue, The Dirty Miners: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

JJ & Dre, The Ars Nova: 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Frankie's Blue Room, 16 Chicago Ave., Naperville. $7. (630) 416-4898 or frankiesblueroom.net.

The Student Body: 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Trophy Room, 170 W. Ontario St., Chicago. $5-$40. (312) 600-6920 or events.wamilive.com.

Crystal Method: 10 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $25. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Mungion joins the Bands in the Sand fest at Sideouts Bar in Island Lake. - Courtesy of Mungion

Bands in the Sand with The Wailers, Mungion, Cymatic & the My Tys: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Sideouts Bar and Eatery, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Tickets start at $20. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com.

Captain Coopersmith, Some Years Later, Rough Draft: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Deacon's at the Golf Farm, 2100 North US-12, Wauconda. $5. (847) 526-4000 or golf-farm.com.

Ralph Covert's Acoustic Army: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Orange Star: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Nevin's Brewing Company, 12337 IL-59, Plainfield. $5. (815) 436-3900 or nevinsbrewing.com.

Carousel Kings, Action/Adventure, InsideOut, Baseline, Ashland, Wayside Story: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022, evolutionmusicstore.com or ticketfly.com.

Bent Knee plays Schubas Tavern with Arclight Monday, June 12. - Courtesy of Bent Knee

Bent Knee, Arclight: 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Fletcher Rockwell (Country in the Park): 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at MB Financial Park outside Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

John Moreland, Will Johnson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $18-$20. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

John Moreland headlines Thalia Hall with Will Johnson Wednesday, June 14. - Courtesy of John Moreland

Iron Maiden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $31-$515. (708) 614-1616 or hollywoodcasino.amptinleypark.com.

Daphne Willis, Jennifer Hall, Secret Bad Boy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Peter Ha, Scott Gunther, Joey Marcantonio: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $5. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.