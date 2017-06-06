Feder: Two groups still in running with Tribune to buy Sun-Times

At least two other bidders -- including a group headed by former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath -- are still in competition with Chicago Tribune owner tronc to buy the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, according to multiple sources. With backing from the Chicago Federation of Labor, Eisendrath submitted a preliminary letter of intent to bid for the two publications before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. For full report, see robertfeder.com.