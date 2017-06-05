'SpongeBob' and 'Margaritaville' set Broadway dates

Alison Luff and Paul Nola star in the Broadway-bound musical "Escape to Margaritaville" at the La Jolla Playhouse in California. The show features a score of Jimmy Buffett hits and plays a Chicago engagement at the Oriental Theatre starting in November before playing New York in 2018. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

"SpongeBob SquarePants," previously known as "The SpongeBob Musical," played Chicago's Oriental Theatre in 2016 and has now set dates for a Broadway run in New York starting this November. Courtesy of Joan Marcus

Two big musicals with Chicago ties have announced details on Broadway runs.

"SpongeBob SquarePants," a musical inspired by the hit Nickelodeon animated series, will arrive at New York's Palace Theatre for previews beginning Nov. 6. The colorful Tina Landau-directed production, previously called "The SpongeBob Musical," played a critically acclaimed pre-Broadway run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre last summer. It featured an eclectic score by pop artists ranging from Plain White T's to the late David Bowie.

"Escape to Margaritaville," a musical using a score of Jimmy Buffett hits, is set to play Broadway's Marquis Theatre starting in previews on Feb. 16. The musical is currently playing in California at La Jolla Playhouse and will have other regional stops before a Chicago run at the Oriental Theatre from Nov. 9 to Dec. 2. Individual tickets are $30 to $102, and go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. Call (800) 775-2000 or visit broadwayinchicago.com.