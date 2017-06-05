Kristin Chenoweth adds Genesee date for concert tour

hello

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, Nov. 3.

Lake County fans of Kristin Chenoweth ("Glee," "Wicked") can stay closer to home since the Emmy and Tony Award-winning star has added an extra concert date at the Genesee Theatre.

"An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in Waukegan, one night before the tour's previously announced concert date at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Tickets to the Waukegan performance are $49.50-$125, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.