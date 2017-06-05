Kristin Chenoweth adds Genesee date for concert tour

Lake County fans of Kristin Chenoweth ("Glee," "Wicked") can stay closer to home since the Emmy and Tony Award-winning star has added an extra concert date at the Genesee Theatre.
"An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in Waukegan, one night before the tour's previously announced concert date at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Tickets to the Waukegan performance are $49.50-$125, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.
related
advertisement