Weekend picks: Celebrate Throwback Saturday at Duke's Alehouse

The Ponys headline the Empty Bottle Stage at Do Division Saturday, June 3.

The band Knox Hamilton performs at the Two Brothers Summer Festival at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Associated Press

The Throwbacks cut classic rock 'n' roll songs with a pop-punk edge Saturday, June 3, at Duke's Alehouse in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of The Throwbacks

Throwback fun

A recent Throwbacks set at Durty Nellie's started with a vibrant rock vibe. Yet the guitar riffs sounded familiar. Could it be ... Elvis? Yep! The three Northwest suburban musicians in The Throwbacks -- Josh Marcanti, Chris Marcanti and Brandon Winger -- inject '50s and '60s classics with a contemporary energy and style all their own, making for a truly fun show for music fans of all ages. Duke's Alehouse, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. No cover. (815) 356-9980 or thedukeabides.com. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Harvard Milk Days

A milk-drinking contest, cow chip lotto and chain-saw carving are just part of the fun at the annual Harvard Milk Days in Milky Way Park, 6600 Lawrence, Harvard. A carnival, entertainment, a petting zoo, an antique tractor display and fireworks each night round out the fest. The 76th annual parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Harvard. Free. (815) 943-4614 or milkdays.com. 6:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Division does it

Street fest season is a go in Chicago, and Do Division is one of the city's best showcases for live music with two stages run by Subterranean and the Empty Bottle. In addition to the family fun fest -- complete with its own Kids Stage -- a sidewalk sale and nearly 10 blocks of food and entertainment, you can catch touring acts including Baltimore-based Wildhoney, Detroit's Protomartyr, Oakland's Shannon and the Clams and more. Local music is well-represented, too, including Chicago poet and rapper Mykele Deville, Midwest Hype, Ember Oceans, wellthen, The Ponys and Lucky Boys Confusion. Check do-divisionstreetfest.com for the three-day lineup. On Division Street between Ashland and Leavitt, Chicago. $5 suggested donation, with some proceeds going to support Friends of Pritzker School and LaSalle II PTO. (312) 850-9390 or do-divisionstreetfest.com. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4

Fish for prizes

Catch tagged fish to win prizes at the annual Hoffman Estates Chamber Fishing Derby at South Ridge Lake, at Freeman and Mumford roads, Hoffman Estates. Prizes include bicycles, a camping package and hot air balloon rides. Fish will be released back into the water. Admission is $5 in advance; $8 at the event. Call the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce at (847) 781-9100 or see hechamber.com. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3

All Animal Expo

Get an up-close look at tarantulas. reptiles, ferrets, puppies, birds and many other critters at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Visitors can shop for pet-related supplies like toys, tanks, cages and bedding from 70-80 vendors. Admission is $5 for those 11 and older; free for kids 10 and younger (when accompanied by a paying adult). allanimalexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Catskill Puppet Theater stages "Sister Rain and Brother Sun" at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Saturday, June 3. - Courtesy of Catskill Puppet Theater

Catskill Puppet Theater teaches a lesson on jealousy in the family-friendly folk tale "Sister Rain and Brother Sun" for three performances on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $10. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Remembering Bradbury

Celebrate the legacy of author Ray Bradbury by attending the Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival featuring lots of craft booths and family-friendly activities on Saturday at Bowen Park, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. No admission charge. (847) 360-4740 or waukeganparks.org. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Brews for you

More than 250 brews from 80 different breweries can be sampled at the Grayslake 5th Annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday in downtown Grayslake, 61 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. $45; $65 VIP tickets; $15 designated driver tickets. (847) 223-6888 or grayslakebeerfest.com. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Modern Day Romeos headline the Williams Street Repertory Festival in Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Modern Day Romeos

Modern Day Romeos is one of the headlining bands performing at the Williams Street Repertory Festival on Saturday near the Raue Center for the Arts at Brink Street parking lot, 45 Brink St., Crystal Lake. No admission charge for the event, which also features poetry from local veterans and street performers from Imaginez Ensemblez. A $25 VIP pass is available. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Alternative folk rockers The Way Down Wanderers head to RiverEdge Park for the Two Brothers Summer Festival. -

The bands The Way Down Wanderers, Knox Hamilton and X Ambassadors are set to take the stage for day two of the craft beer-branded Two Brothers Summer Festival at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $30 daily general admission; $50 weekend general admission; $100-$200 VIP tickets. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3

U2 celebrates 30 years of "The Joshua Tree" Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, with The Lumineers at Soldier Field. - Associated Press

Legendary rockers U2 are out touring for the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree," the album that brought us celebrated hits such as "Where the Streets Have No Name," "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." They'll play the album in full, along with their many other hits for two nights, joined by guests The Lumineers, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. $35-$280; event parking rate is $49. soldierfield.net. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4

Comedian Steve Byrne performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Dan Dion/Comedy Central

Catch up with comedian Steve Byrne ("Sullivan & Son," "Four Christmases") when he performs a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Side Street battle

Elgin's Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands rolls on into its third week, with four local bands ready to win some new fans: Rockford's punk/folk band Sloth Hands, Elgin's soul-inspired Accidentally On Purpose, pop-punk band The Deathstrokes from St. Charles and the hard-rocking Revolt Coda. Winners of all four first-round events will go on to second-round matches later in June and July. Also, congratulations to Crippled Girl and Phantoms & Pestilence, who led the showcase this past weekend. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Local comedian

Pat McGann was the host and creator of the Emmy Award-nominated series "The Chicago Stand Up Project" on WTTW. See what McGann is up to now with a series of standup shows at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Pitbull, left, and Enrique Iglesias share a concert bill at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, June 3. - Associated Press, 2013

Latin music superstars Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull share the bill for another concert tour playing on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $114-$275; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Concert in the park

Piano Man plays a musical tribute to superstars Elton John and Billy Joel in the band shell at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Admission is free, with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Vocalizing U.S.

The St. Charles Singers perform works by American composers such as Randall Thompson, Alice Parker and Dominick Argento in the concert "American Reflections" this weekend at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. $35; $30 seniors; $10 students. (630) 513-5272 or stcharlessingers.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Upcoming concerts

Wheaton College's Community School of the Arts Vivaldi Strings Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Pierce Memorial Chapel at Wheaton College, southeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton. $5; tickets are available at the door or through the CSA office. (630) 752-5567 or wheaton.edu.

Tanzen, V Is For Villains, Sky Machine, Contra., Polarities: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

St. Charles Singers with "American Reflections": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. $10-$35. (630) 513-5272 or stcharlessingers.com.

Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Struggs, Element, Matt Derda (from The Disappointments): 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

On My Six, Consume The Divide, A Dying Ultimatum, What Lies Ahead: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute) performs. Preconcert activities of free crafts and games for ages 5-12 begin at 6:30 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Urban Cone, Nightly, August Hotel: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Lil' Rev presents "Scraps of Quilting": 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. One-man musical ode to quilters and their art. $12. Registration is required. (630) 206-9566 or dupageforest.org.

Carter Hulsey, Brent Brown, Luke Sheafer, The Regular, Brad Yeoman: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

M&R Rush at Rockin in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. Food and beverage tents. Fireworks immediately following concert. Free. rosemont.com.

Gregory Hyde: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Lincoln Park, Main and 5th Streets, St. Charles. Pop, blues, classic rock and more. Free. stcparks.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Memorial Park, 208 West Union Ave., Wheaton. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Bring blankets or folding chairs for seating. Picnic baskets welcome. Free. napervilleband.org.

The James Wheeler Blues Jam: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Rosa's Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 342-0452 or rosaslounge.com.

