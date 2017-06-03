Midwest travel: Get ready to chow down at Ribfest Chicago

Take a ribbing

Dig out a T-shirt you don't mind staining then head to Chicago's Northcenter for the nationally noted culinary and music party: Ribfest Chicago. The three-day fest is for everyone: More than 25 rib and other food vendors will be selling eats while premiere local and touring bands will be performing on two stages. Ribmania VIII, the Midwest's only professional rib-eating contest, happens at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9. Kids can hit up Kids Square for inflatables, activities and kid-friendly entertainment. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, on Lincoln Avenue from Irving Park Road to Berteau Avenue, Chicago. Admission is a $10 donation. See ribfest-chicago.com/.

Gawk, walk and talk

Chicago Elevated offers some of the city's best walking tours, including The Disaster! Tour, named Best New City Tour by Chicago Magazine. There are sad, ginormous, small and even funny disasters to learn about during the two-hour tour. The 90-minute Binoculars Tour will have you looking up at gargoyles and monsters decorating downtown buildings. See all the options on the website. 1 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday for The Disaster! Tour, which starts at the Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington, and ends at Clark Street and the Chicago River, Chicago. $28 for adults; $10 for kids 10 and younger. 3 p.m. Friday for The Binoculars Tour, which starts at the Chicago Board of Trade and ends at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington. $28 admission includes a pair of binoculars. (773) 593-4873 or chicagoelevated.com/.

Chicago's Anatomy Redefined offers a Craft + Relax meditation and weaving workshop on Thursday, June 8. - Courtesy of Kimmy Compton

Craft + Relax features a special sound meditation and creative weaving workshop in the West Loop at wellness studio Anatomy Redefined. You'll be tucked into warm bedding and plush feather pillows for a special 30-minute gong bath, a meditation guided through the vibrations of gongs and quartz crystal singing bowls, helping to reduce stress while promoting relaxation. Then, partake in a creative weaving workshop led by a local fiber artist to experience the meditative aspects of sound therapy intertwined with the creative art of handweaving. You'll leave with a personal woven wall-hanging piece and cardboard weaving loom and art materials, including a how-to booklet. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gilda's Club Chicago, a nonprofit organization that provides free cancer support to individuals, families and friends of those affected by cancer. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at 1241 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets cost $50. (312) 833-3280 or anatomyredefined.com/.

Midwest

Old Dominion is just one of many bands performing June 8-10 at America's River Festival in Dubuque, Iowa. -

Located in the Port of Dubuque and on the banks of the Mississippi River, America's River Festival can't get any more American with the likes of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Little River Band, Old Dominion, Guess Who and Styx. There's also a motocross show, a movie tent and plenty for kids to do. The Tappening is the kickoff party of premier craft beers and their brew masters from the tri-state area. Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8; 5 p.m. Friday, June 9; and noon Saturday, June 10, at the Port of Dubuque, Iowa. Free admission Thursday; $20-$45 Friday; $20-$60 Saturday. For tickets, call (563) 845-7698 or see americasriverfestival.com/.

Steely band

More than 130 songwriters and musicians perform in 10 indoor and outdoor venues around Door County's Sturgeon Bay to benefit the town's historic Michigan Avenue canal bridge. The Steel Bridge Songfest features free evening concerts on Thursday as well as performances by individual acts at various venues in Sturgeon Bay's historic downtown. Daytime performances on Saturday and Sunday take place in the Holiday Music Motel parking lot and on the rooftop. Many performers will take part in the "Construction Zone," a weeklong songwriting marathon that infuses the festival with new songs performed on stage and recorded on-site. Thursday through Sunday, June 8-11, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Many events are free. For a list of performers or ticket and festival details, see steelbridgesongfest.org/schedule.

The Bill Monroe Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival is eight days of music, instrument workshops, kids' activities and more June 10-17. -

Discover some energizing music with deep American roots during the 51st Annual Bill Monroe Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival near Nashville, Indiana. Many call it the Mecca of bluegrass music, especially during the annual event, which is the oldest continuous running bluegrass festival in the world. Expect eight days of music, instrument workshops, youth activities and more. Be sure to check out the Bill Monroe Hall of Fame & Country Star Museum and Uncle Pen's cabin while you're there because your ticket includes admission to the festival, workshops and museum. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 10-17 at the Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground, 5163 N. State Road 135, Morgantown, Indiana. Admission is $20-$35 daily; three-day combo ticket is $100 in advance or $115 at the gate; eight-day ticket is $200 in advance or $250 at the door. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2725241. (812) 988-6422 or billmonroemusicpark.com/.