Author events: Anderson's hosts David Sedaris and Manny the Frenchie

• Marty Brounstein, author of "Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust," discusses his book at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Free, with paid $6-$12 museum admission. (847) 967-4800 or ilholocaustmuseum.org.

• Amy E. Reichert ("Simplicity of Cider"), Colleen Oakley ("Close Enough to Touch") and Karma Brown ("In This Moment") sign copies of their novels at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Major League Baseball coach and former MLB player Tim Raines signs copies of his memoir "Rock Solid: My Life in Baseball's Fast Lane" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• "I Found You" author Lisa Jewell discusses her newest novel at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Lake Forest Bookstore, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Register by calling the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420.

• Best-selling author David Sedaris signs copies of his new book, "Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)," the first of two volumes, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Barbara Mahany discusses her new book, "Motherprayer: Lessons in Loving," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park hosts retired U.S. Army Col. Gregory Fontenot, who will discuss "The 1st Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Transformed" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the visitors center at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Free admission and parking. fdmuseum.org.

• Mary Dearborn discusses her newest book, "Ernest Hemingway: A Biography," at noon Wednesday, June 7, at the University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago. The dress code for the event is business casual; no denim is permitted. Dearborn also will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. For information on both events, call (847) 446-8880 or visit thebookstall.com.

• Local author David John Ford will sign copies of his book "Confessions of a Small Town Minister" at the Authors at the Market event, during the Grayslake farmers market, from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in front of This Old Book, 138 Center St., Grayslake. (847) 548-6951 or thisoldbook.com.

• "Natural Digressions" author Mark F. Spreyer, executive director of the Stillman Nature Center in South Barrington, discusses his book at an author event running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on the outdoor stage at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake. Spreyer will also have some live raptors on hand. The event features music, food and more. Free. For details, call This Old Book of Grayslake at (847) 548-6951 or see thisoldbook.com.

• "Blackout" author Marc Elsberg signs copies of his book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Jack Gilbert signs copies of his book "Dirt is Good: The Advantage of Germs for Your Child's Developing Immune System" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• "Everybody's Son" author Thrity Umrigar signs copies of her newest title at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

Meet Manny the Frenchie, "author" of the book "Manny the Frenchie's Art of Happiness," at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Anderson's Bookshop in Downers Grove. - Courtesy of Jon Huang

• Meet Manny the Frenchie, "author" of the book "Manny the Frenchie's Art of Happiness," at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.