Stacy Keach's illness forces Goodman Theatre to cancel 'Pamplona' run

Citing the illness of star Stacy Keach, Goodman Theatre has canceled the remaining performances of its world premiere of "Pamplona," Jim McGrath's one-character drama about Ernest Hemingway. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Goodman Theatre announced late Friday that it was canceling remaining performances of its world premiere of "Pamplona" because of the ongoing illness of star Stacy Keach.

Keach, who had no understudy, starred as Ernest Hemingway in Jim McGrath's one-character drama.

A Goodman spokeswoman did not disclose the nature of the actor's illness and indicated the theater would not comment further.

Goodman artistic director Robert Falls suspended Tuesday's press opening about an hour into the 80-minute play after it became apparent that Keach was struggling. The 75-year-old actor subsequently underwent medical testing.

Goodman canceled Wednesday and Thursday performances. After learning from his family that Keach's doctors had prescribed rest, the theater canceled the remainder of the run, which was scheduled through June 25.

Keach was intimately involved in the development of the play about Hemingway's struggle with writer's block and self doubt in the years following his Pulitzer and Nobel prizes. Falls directed the production, which Goodman representatives referred to as Keach's "passion project."

Falls in a prepared statement thanked audiences for their support and hailed Keach as one of the country's finest actors.

"I am in awe of the work Stacy has done, and especially of the courage he's displayed in the face of adversity," said Falls, who described "Pamplona" as "a beautiful and complex new piece of theater."

Ticket holders can receive a full refund. They can also select a Goodman gift certificate equal to the value of their tickets or tickets to the upcoming revival of Eugene O'Neill's "Ah Wilderness!" directed by artistic associate Steve Scott. In lieu of a refund or exchange, ticket holders can also elect to make a tax deductible donation to Goodman education and engagement programs.

Goodman representatives will be in touch with patrons to make arrangements.