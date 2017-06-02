Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit airing on Disney channels

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2016 file photo, Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Coldplay will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert called "One Love Manchester" in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 3, 2017, two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at Grande's concert in Manchester. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 29, 2017 file photo, Usher performs with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue in New Orleans. Usher will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert called "One Love Manchester" in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 3, 2017, two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at Grande's concert there. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. Perry will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert called "One Love Manchester" in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 3, 2017, two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at Grande's concert. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle) Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Grande's mother used a Twitter post on May 29, 2017, to reflect on the bombing of her daughter's May 22, 2017, concert in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Disney says its networks will air Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit on Sunday. The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, is aimed at helping victims of the recent attack in Manchester, England.

The full concert will air live at 2 p.m. EDT on Freeform, Disney's young adult cable network.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals telecast.

Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event being held two weeks after the suicide bombing at Grande's performance in the city. Twenty-two people died at that show.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.