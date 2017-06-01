Jay Leno, Penn & Teller, more part of Paramount's 2017-18 season

Jay Leno and comic illusionists Penn & Teller are among the acts headed to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora as part of its 2017-18 season.
The theater announced the touring acts Thursday on top of its previously unveiled Broadway Series.
The season features:
• Happy Together Tour 2017 with The Association, The Archies, The Cowsills and more at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $59.50.
• "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth," the Tony and Emmy Award winner, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $75-$185.
• Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $50-$60.
• "The Second City's Non-Denominational Christmas Show" from Dec. 1 to 23 at the nearby Copley Theatre. Tickets are $36.
• Ventriloquist and second-season winner of "America's Got Talent" Terry Fator at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $79-$99.
• Comic illusionists Penn & Teller at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23. Tickets are $55-$75.
• Under the Streetlamp, the vocal group featuring former stars of "Jersey Boys," at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Tickets are $49-$59.
• Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno at 8 p.m. Friday, April 13. Tickets are $89-$109.
• Stayin' Alive, a Bee Gees tribute band, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Tickets are $30-$40.
Current subscribers can purchase tickets now, while access to the general public begins 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.