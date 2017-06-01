Jay Leno, Penn & Teller, more part of Paramount's 2017-18 season

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Comic magicians Penn & Teller perform at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, March 23. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

Comedian and impersonator Frank Caliendo returns to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, Nov. 10. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

Jay Leno and comic illusionists Penn & Teller are among the acts headed to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora as part of its 2017-18 season.

The theater announced the touring acts Thursday on top of its previously unveiled Broadway Series.

The season features:

• Happy Together Tour 2017 with The Association, The Archies, The Cowsills and more at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $59.50.

• "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth," the Tony and Emmy Award winner, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $75-$185.

• Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $50-$60.

• "The Second City's Non-Denominational Christmas Show" from Dec. 1 to 23 at the nearby Copley Theatre. Tickets are $36.

• Ventriloquist and second-season winner of "America's Got Talent" Terry Fator at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $79-$99.

• Comic illusionists Penn & Teller at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23. Tickets are $55-$75.

• Under the Streetlamp, the vocal group featuring former stars of "Jersey Boys," at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Tickets are $49-$59.

• Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno at 8 p.m. Friday, April 13. Tickets are $89-$109.

• Stayin' Alive, a Bee Gees tribute band, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Tickets are $30-$40.

Current subscribers can purchase tickets now, while access to the general public begins 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.