Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 6/1/2017 5:32 PM

Jay Leno, Penn & Teller, more part of Paramount's 2017-18 season

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Comedian and impersonator Frank Caliendo returns to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, Nov. 10.

    Comedian and impersonator Frank Caliendo returns to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, Nov. 10.
    Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

  • Comic magicians Penn & Teller perform at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, March 23.

    Comic magicians Penn & Teller perform at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Friday, March 23.
    Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 

Jay Leno and comic illusionists Penn & Teller are among the acts headed to the Paramount Theatre in Aurora as part of its 2017-18 season.

The theater announced the touring acts Thursday on top of its previously unveiled Broadway Series.

The season features:

• Happy Together Tour 2017 with The Association, The Archies, The Cowsills and more at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $59.50.

• "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth," the Tony and Emmy Award winner, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are $75-$185.

• Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $50-$60.

• "The Second City's Non-Denominational Christmas Show" from Dec. 1 to 23 at the nearby Copley Theatre. Tickets are $36.

• Ventriloquist and second-season winner of "America's Got Talent" Terry Fator at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $79-$99.

• Comic illusionists Penn & Teller at 8 p.m. Friday, March 23. Tickets are $55-$75.

• Under the Streetlamp, the vocal group featuring former stars of "Jersey Boys," at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Tickets are $49-$59.

• Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno at 8 p.m. Friday, April 13. Tickets are $89-$109.

• Stayin' Alive, a Bee Gees tribute band, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018. Tickets are $30-$40.

Current subscribers can purchase tickets now, while access to the general public begins 10 a.m. Monday, June 5. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account