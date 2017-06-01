Goodman cancels tonight's 'Pamplona' with star Keach still ill

The performance of Goodman Theatre's world premiere of "Pamplona," starring Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway, was halted during Tuesday's press opening after Keach became ill. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Goodman Theatre has canceled the 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, performance of "Pamplona," citing the ongoing illness of Stacy Keach, who stars as Ernest Hemingway in the one-character drama by Jim McGrath.

A statement from the theater said the actor "continues to receive medical attention."

Goodman suspended Tuesday's press opening of the play about one hour into its 80-minute running time after it became apparent that Keach, 75, was unwell.

At that time, Goodman artistic director Robert Falls told the opening night audience that Keach had been feeling ill all day but insisted on performing anyway.

Goodman representatives will be in touch with ticket holders to reschedule, according to a Goodman representative. Ticket holders can also call the box office at (312) 443-3800 from noon to 5 p.m. daily.