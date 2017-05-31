Fairs & festivals: Harvard Milk Days, Taste of Wheaton, art fairs and more

This weekend

Harvard Milk Days: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Milky Way Park, 6600 Lawrence, Harvard. Carnival, entertainment, petting zoo, milk-drinking contest, cow chip lotto, antique tractor display, chain-saw carving and fireworks all three nights. The 76th annual parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Free admission; $5 daily parking or $10 three-day advance pass. (815) 943-4614 or milkdays.com.

Taste of Wheaton: 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton, and other nearby venues. Entertainment at the Memorial Park band shell, carnival, arts and craft fair, food, business after-hours event, business expo, Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunday Family Party in the Park and more. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/taste/.

Do Division Street Fest and Sidewalk Sale: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday June 3-4, on Division Street from Ashland to Leavitt, Chicago. Music, food, shopping, crafts and more. Suggested admission $5. (312) 850-9390 or do-divisionstreetfest.com.

Gilberts Community Days: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Towne Centre Park, Route 72 and Center Drive, Gilberts. Music, carnival rides, food, children's activities, petting zoo, puppet show, magic show and more. There's a designated parking area with free shuttle service from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. gilbertscommunitydays.com.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Weekly classic car show with food, drinks, ice cream, music and more. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Two Brothers Summer Festival: Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at RiversEdge Park, 14 W. Downer Place, Aurora. Ninth annual craft beer and music festival, featuring headliners X Ambassadors, Saint Motel, Blind Pilot, Knox Hamilton and Savoir Adore. Proceeds benefit local charities, Make-A-Wish Illinois and Giant Steps. $25-$200. twobrothersbrewing.com.

First Friday in downtown Libertyville: 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Milwaukee Avenue and Church Street, Libertyville. Music, refreshments and special shopping promotions. Free four-hour parking is available in the Church and Lake street parking garages. Free. (847) 680-0336 or mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Fridays on the Green: 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Ken Dix & the Friday Night Lawn Jockeys perform a concert on the Centennial Green. Bring chairs and blankets. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

Hawthorn Mall Spring Carnival: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Unlimited ride specials cost $25 per session from 6 p.m. to close through Saturday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bring up to two canned goods for donation for a $1-per-can discount on unlimited ride specials purchased on-site. shophawthornmall.com.

North Shore Pride Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, with a cabaret show at Cellar Gate, 524 Sheridan Road, Highwood, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Activities for family and friends to show their support of the LGBTQ community. Pride Family Picnic in the Park on Saturday, June 3. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Roselle Lions Club Rose Festival: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 2; noon to midnight Saturday, June 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Roselle Metra Station, Maple Avenue and Irving Park Road, Roselle. Music, food, carnival, bingo and more. Run for the Roses 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Sunday. Rose Parade steps off at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. roselle.il.us/290/Rose-Festival.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. The Buffalo Grove Jazz Band performs. Food vendors will be on-site. Free. vhw.org.

Race to Market 5K: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at State and North River streets, Batavia. Batavia MainStreet's first 5K race, held in conjunction with WellBatavia and the opening day of the Batavia Farmer's Market. Featuring the certified Fox River Prairie Path course starting at the farmers market and ending at the WellBatavia event. Cost through Friday, June 2, is $25 for 5K; $20 for 17 and younger; or $20 for a family of four or more. downtownbatavia.com.

WellBatavia: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Peg Bond Center, Batavia. Health and wellness fair showcasing health, wellness and fitness resources in the community. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Craft Fair, Flea Market and Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines, 668 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines. Crafts, entertainment, food, family activities, blood drive runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. (847) 827-5561 or fumcdp.org.

Elgin Fish for Fun: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive, Elgin. Izaak Walton League of America fishing derby for kids 15 and younger. Awards will be presented. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Depending on the weather, time and location is subject to change. Call (847) 888-1989 for updated information. cityofelgin.org.

The Growing Place's Magical Mini Garden Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Growing Place, 25W471 Plank Road, Naperville, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Guests can plant a mini garden, visit the Fairy Tea Room, meet a "live" fairy, go on a scavenger hunt and more. Free; some activities require fees. thegrowingplace.com.

Hanover Park's Touch-A-Truck Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Metra Station parking lot, Barrington Road and Lake Street, Hanover Park. Guests can get an up-close look at vehicles used by the police and fire departments and public works. Listen to engines, touch the vehicles' hoods and peek inside. Free. hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates Chamber Fishing Derby: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at South Ridge Lake, at Freeman and Mumford roads, Hoffman Estates. Prizes for catching tagged fish include a camping package, bicycles and hot air balloon rides. $5 in advance or $8 the day-of. For information or to register, see hechamber.com or call (847) 781-9100.

Northern Illinois Art Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Kishwaukee Valley Art League's 46th annual show with artists from the Northern Illinois area. Free. kval-nfp.org.

14th Annual Deerfield Festival of Fine Arts: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, on Park Avenue, Deerfield. See works from 120 juried artists from across the globe. Music, food, kids' activities and more. Free. dwevents.org.

16th Annual Buffalo Grove Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at the Buffalo Grove Town Center, Lake-Cook Road and Route 83, Buffalo Grove. Artwork, music, food, kids' activities and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Japan Festival 2017: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Cultural celebration with music, food, dancing, Taiko drumming and more. $8-$10; free for kids 18 and younger. japanfest-chicago.org.

Fine Line Arts Festival-Prairie Style: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. Artist demonstrations, music and more. Glaze your own raku pottery or join in other hands-on art experiences. The Artisan Market will showcase the works of local artists. Free. (630) 584-9443 or fineline.org.

Fourth Annual Glen Ellyn Vintage Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Stacy's Corners, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Glen Ellyn Historical Society welcomes vintage automobiles and their owners from DuPage and other counties in Illinois. Talks on automobile history, mini-tours of Stacy's Tavern Museum, bake sale, sidewalk sale and activities for kids. Free. (630) 469-1867 or gehs.org.

Graue Mill and Museum Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. More than 40 local artists exhibit and sell art, including paintings, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, jewelry and photography. Free. grauemill.org.

18th Annual Ray Bradbury's Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Bowen Park, 39 Jack Benny, Waukegan. Fest showcases local and regional artists and venues. Free. waukeganparks.org.

57th Street Art Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on 57th Street, between Kenwood and Woodlawn, Chicago. More than 200 artists exhibit works. Plus music, a food court and community arts and activities. Free. (773) 234-3247 or 57thstreetartfair.org.

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 33 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. Features an estimated 250 brews from more than 80 breweries. $35 regular admission; $65 VIP admission; $10 designated driver. grayslakebeerfest.com.

Run for Roses: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Lake Park High School, West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr, Roselle. Youth run at 9 a.m. Free child care, pony rides, petting zoo, food vendors. Individual, family and team rates. Benefits Tourette Syndrome Association. run4roses5K.com.

Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 4. The 55th annual race starts from two locations: 10-mile race from St. Mary's Park on Route 31 in St. Charles and 6-mile race at 10:30 a.m. launching from the Batavia VFW. Both end at McCollough Park in Aurora for a party. Rental boats available. Register online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org or in person at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. (630) 859-8606 or foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Lambs Farm Champion Car Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland, Libertyville. Music, raffles, trophies, beer and food tent. Free. lambsfarm.org.

Mayslake Garden Party: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. Enjoy activities, horseless carriages, games, a silent auction and music. Proceeds benefit the restoration of Mayslake Hall. For ages 18 and older. $65. (630) 206-9588.

Garfield Farm Museum tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Rose Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Roselle Town Center, Roselle Road to Irving Park Road, Roselle. Free. roselle.il.us.

Next week

Huntley Cruise Nights: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in Huntley's Town Square, off Coral Street. All makes of classic cars, hot rods and custom cycles. Entertainment by Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy the K from 101.5 FM. Free. huntley.il.us.

Country in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Suburban Cowboys perform. Food and beverage tents on the great lawn. rosemont.com/mbfinancialpark/entertainment/country-in-the-park/2017/.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Preconcert activities including free crafts and games for kids 5-12 at 6:30 p.m. Dancing Queen (a tribute to ABBA) performs. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Super Savvy Senior Expo: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7, at Eastside Community Center, 14 N. VanBuren St., Batavia. More than 40 exhibitors and vendors on health, travel and more, plus entertainment and bingo. Secretary of State's "Super Senior Event" includes renewal/correction of driver's license, except for ages 75 and older; renewal/correction of state ID for no charge for those 65 and older; license plate stickers; voter registration; and organ donor registration. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Block to Block Party: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Elmhurst City Centre, 147 N. York, Elmhurst. Take in live music at two locations. See website for locations. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com or (630) 993-1600.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at West Main Street and Jandus Road, off Route 14, Cary. Various car themes throughout the summer. Free. (847) 639-2800 or carygrovechamber.com.

Lake Zurich Cruise Nights: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, on Main Street from Old Rand Road to Church Street, Lake Zurich. Monthly event features more than 40 vehicles on display from every era. Spectators can enjoy a DJ and stroll through downtown shops and eateries. Trophies are awarded for spectator choice, along with car trivia and raffle prizes. Free. lakezurich.org.

Family Fun Picnic: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Seasons 4 Park, 600 Old Farm Road, Bloomingdale. Bring your dinner or snacks and a blanket or chairs. Entertainment by Istvan & His Imaginary Band from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at North School Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Community Band performs. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free. ahpd.org.

Lindenhurst Live Music in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. The Breakfast Club performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

First Division Centennial Celebration: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Family activities trace the 100-year history of the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division. Free; parking is $5. fdmuseum.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 8, on Dean Avenue, at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, Highland Park. Food trucks, live music in Jens Jensen Park, and beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. Free. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark.

Evening in the Country: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Pack a picnic dinner and relax on the grounds as you experience the farm at dusk. Horse-drawn wagon rides begin at 5:30, 6:15 and 7 p.m. Kids younger than 13 must be with an adult for wagon rides. Free admission. Wagon rides cost $5 for those 5 and older; free for kids younger than 5. (630) 876-5900.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Hot Wings night featuring Addison restaurants. Live music on the 95.9 The River Rock 'N Wheels stage. Car and motorcycle show. Historical Museum craft fair until 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Barrington Cruise Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the Harris Bank parking lot, Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. (847) 304-3400 or enjoybarrington.com.

Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer Concerts: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 8-9, at Harmony Park, Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights. Bring chairs and blankets. Free. vah.com.

Rosemont Rockin' in the Park Concert: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. M&R Rush performs. Free. rosemont.com/mbfinancialpark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2017/.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Gregory Hyde performs. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Montgomery Park, River and Mill streets, Montgomery. The band 3 A.M. covers hits from the 1990s to the present. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.