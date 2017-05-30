Music notes: U2 celebrates 30 years of 'Joshua Tree' at Soldier Field

hello

With or without you

Legendary rockers U2 are out touring for the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree," the album that brought us celebrated hits such as "Where the Streets Have No Name," "With or Without You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." They'll play the album in full, along with their many other hits for two nights, joined by guests The Lumineers, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. $35-$280; event parking rate is $49. soldierfield.net. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4

Division does it

Street fest season is a go in Chicago, and Do Division is one of the city's best showcases for live music with two stages run by Subterranean and the Empty Bottle. In addition to the family fun fest -- complete with its own Kids Stage -- a sidewalk sale and nearly 10 blocks of food and entertainment, you can catch touring acts including Baltimore-based Wildhoney, Detroit's Protomartyr, Oakland's Shannon and the Clams and more. Local music is well-represented, too, including Chicago poet and rapper Mykele Deville, Midwest Hype, Ember Oceans, wellthen, The Ponys and Lucky Boys Confusion. Check do-divisionstreetfest.com for the three-day lineup. On Division Street between Ashland and Leavitt, Chicago. $5 suggested donation, with some proceeds going to support Friends of Pritzker School and LaSalle II PTO. (312) 850-9390 or do-divisionstreetfest.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4

13-Monsters celebrates a new album release at Wire in Berwyn Friday, June 2. - Courtesy of 13-Monsters

13-Monsters bring the rock. They make it funky. They make it psychedelic. They're loud, and they're trippy. But best of all, they're fun. Catch Deb Sonzo, Jamie Riani, Joel Morris and Jay Clarida when 13-Monsters celebrates an album release along with Chicago's hard-rocking Blackmaker and Marty Casey (who you may recognize from The Lovehammers and his gig on "Rock Star: INXS"). At Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $7-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 9 p.m. Friday, June 2

Side Street battle

Elgin's Side Street Studio Arts Battle of the Bands rolls on into its third week, with four local bands ready to win some new fans: Rockford's punk/folk band Sloth Hands, Elgin's soul-inspired Accidentally On Purpose, pop-punk band The Deathstrokes from St. Charles and the hard-rocking Revolt Coda. Winners of all four first-round events will go on to second-round matches later in June and July. Also, congratulations to Crippled Girl and Phantoms & Pestilence, who led the showcase this past weekend. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Throwback fun

A recent Throwbacks set at Durty Nellie's started with a vibrant rock vibe. Yet the guitar riffs sounded familiar. Could it be ... Elvis? Yep! The three Northwest suburban musicians in The Throwbacks -- Josh Marcanti, Chris Marcanti and Brandon Winger -- inject '50s and '60s classics with a contemporary energy and style all their own, making for a truly fun show for music fans of all ages. Duke's Alehouse, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. No cover. (815) 356-9980 or thedukeabides.com. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3